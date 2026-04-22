Gov. Andy Beshear keeps pressure on UK leadership ahead of Board of Trustees meetings

Around this time yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear sent a tweet heard ’round the Bluegrass, calling out the University of Kentucky for its management and decision-making, specifically over the appointment of U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove as the new dean of the law school and Mitch Barnhart’s cushy retirement job. The statement was the talk of the state on Tuesday, and Beshear isn’t letting up today, taking to Twitter once again ahead of some pivotal UK Board of Trustees meetings on Thursday and Friday.

“Since yesterday, I have received countless calls and messages agreeing that the University of Kentucky needs to reconsider its recent actions,” Beshear wrote on social media on Wednesday. “The fact that a political party defended the law school dean’s appointment is telling. Kentuckians deserve a nonpartisan university that doesn’t waste taxpayer dollars. We also deserve real oversight that will tell UK’s administration no when it is making a mistake. I hope we will see that oversight in the meetings beginning today.”

A statement from Gov. Beshear. pic.twitter.com/KlLB9tv4XB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 22, 2026

The bulk of Beshear’s ire seems directed at UK over Van Tatenhove’s appointment, which was opposed by faculty, and only required the approval of UK President Eli Capilouto, not the Board of Trustees, which is appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The Herald-Leader did some digging and discovered that Van Tatenhove has close ties to Joe and Kelly Craft, notable donors to the University of Kentucky and the Republican Party. In a statement to the Herald-Leader, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the Board of Trustees only approves the terms of the President’s contract as well as appointments involving tenure and appointments of associate and full professors, a change that was made to UK’s governing regulations in 2024. Van Tatenhove’s position is none of those; therefore, it did not require the board’s approval. Neither did Mitch Barnhart’s new role, which brings this back to our realm.

President Capilouto created Barnhart’s new role as Executive in Residence for the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative, along with the $950,000 base salary and perks. Due to the change in regulations in 2024, Capilouto doesn’t need the board’s approval to do that. The same goes for Barnhart’s successor as athletic director.

Even if there’s nothing that can be done about Barnhart’s new role, the ruckus that Governor Beshear is raising will bring more attention to UK’s search for a new athletic director. ESPN’s article on Beshear’s statement was on the front page of its site yesterday. More eyes will be on this week’s meetings, with prominent UK donor and self-professed knucklehead Brett Setzer in attendance.

Show up and express your concerns I will be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/zGeDh9KPVz — Brett Setzer (@pops51) April 22, 2026

Only a few items on the agenda of Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting pertain to athletics — the approval of $3 million worth of upgrades to the Joe Craft Football Training Center’s weight room and a report on the various renovations to Kroger Field; however, Barnhart’s new role and the search for his successor will be the elephants in the room thanks to Governor Beshear’s tweets. That could be a very good thing as Kentucky tries to keep up during a pivotal time in college sports.

KSR will have boots on the ground at the Gatton Student Center on Friday to cover it all.