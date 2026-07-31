Kentucky has no plans to cancel Governor's Cup rivalry series

A new era in the Southeastern Conference arrives this fall. The league that went to a divisionless structure with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in 2025 is now going to a nine-game model in 2026. A tougher grind will arrive and many are worried that could limit College Football Playoff access. That concern is one people discuss in the Bluegrass but it typically comes after a rivalry question.

Will the Governor’s Cup series continue since Kentucky is adding another power conference game to the schedule? KSR’s Matt Jones asked Chief Executive Officer of Champions Blue LLC and UK Athletics Director J Batt that question on Monday. There are no plans to cancel this series.

“I’ve had no conversations where that wouldn’t be the direction,” Batt told KSR.

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein has gone on record recently to say that he would like to see the series move to the beginning of the year. That could be difficult to pull off in the nine-game schedule era where everyone in the league plays a big rivalry game to close the year. But one thing that has become clear is that this series that resumed in 1994 is not going away anytime soon.

The SEC is now requiring all members to play a non-conference game against a power conference opponent. This move should help protect the SEC-ACC rivalries (Florida-Florida State, Kentucky-Louisville, South Carolina-Clemson) as college football moves into a new world. The Governor’s Cup isn’t going anywhere.

It sounds like J Batt is on board with keeping the rivarly series going.

Full Interview: J Batt sits down with Kentucky Sports Radio

The new leader athletic department leader at the University of Kentucky sat down with KSR’s Matt Jones, Drew Franklin, and Ryan Lemond on Thursday morning at Kroger Field.

In a near 20-minute conversation, multiple topics were addressed. Scheduling, Protect College Sports Act, financially supporting athletic programs, the new need for a general manager in the modern landscape, and the importance of the Big Blue Nation were all discussed.

Smash that play button.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.