Grant Godfrey Signs Return Deal With Kentucky for 2026 Season

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck28 minutes ago

Kentucky is continuing to lock down players for the 2026 roster. Linebacker Grant Godfrey has signed a deal to return to Kentucky in 2026, he tells KSR.

“I’m locked in,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound linebacker out of Suwanee, GA, finished the 2025 season with 34 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He had nine tackles during the 2024 season.

Godfrey was a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 34 linebacker and the No. 334 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
JacQai YoungQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

2026-01-12