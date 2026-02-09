This Grant Williams pregame take did not age well

We are in the take era. Everyone has them. Social media is the place for them. Rivalries typically bring out the hottest takes. Tennessee great Grant Williams decided to jab the Big Blue Nation one more time on an appearance on the SEC Network ahead of Saturday’s game. This one didn’t age well.

This is what you could call a swing and a miss.

“It’s our bitter rival for a reason. We’ve been beating ‘em up over the past 3-5 years and hopefully we can continue that in Rupp Arena.”



Grant Williams is ready for Tennessee-Kentucky 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6gnBxSi6ea — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 8, 2026

“We owe them one. Going to a hostile environment there at Kentucky, now we’re newly ranked again. AP top poll. Like we have a lot of things at stake, but also that Kentucky team, we gotta really put it on them because we owe them from the last time we played them at home. But also just the fact that it’s our bitter rival for a reason,” Williams told SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang on Thursday. “We’ve been beating them up for the last three, four, or five years and hopefully we can continue that in Rupp Arena.”

At KSR, we occasionally dabble in the “facts are optional” motto. But we just have to point out that the facts that Grant Williams presented weren’t exactly accurate here. Has Tennessee truly been beating Kentucky up from a half-decade? The data disagrees.

Kentucky and Tennessee split meetings during the 2021 season. The Vols were 2-1 against the Cats in 2022. UK got out the brooms and swept UT in 2023. There was another split in 2024. UK was 2-1 against the Vols in 2025. That’s a 7-5 record for UK against the Vols. That record has been run up to 9-5 with another sweep for the Big Blue this season after Saturday’s thrilling 74-71 win at Rupp Arena.

OK then. One miss is fine. What about Williams’ three years on Rocky Top?

“The No. 1 thing that comes to mind is the SEC Tournament my junior year. We came back from eight points down with like three minutes left and we ended up beating P.J. Washington and that group to finish out the SEC Tournament. Even though we lost to Auburn the next game who ended up going to the Final Four that year,” Williams said. “That was one of the best games I think in SEC Tournament history. And then on top of that, we had multiple times we swept them.”

Tennessee did sweep Kentucky in 2018 but lost to the Cats in the SEC Tournament final in St. Louis. The Vols then beat UK twice but need a win in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Nasvhille to get to two wins. Williams finished his career with a 5-3 record against the Cats. The rivarly did go Tennessee’s way but it has been flipped in recent years.

The Vols failed to “really put it on” the Cats on Saturday but there’s no denying that Grant Williams has embraced the rivalry. Part of participating in a rivalry is continuing the talk and school pride even when you’re out of school. Multiple former UK players were in attendance for the big game on Saturday night. Williams was also paying close attention.

Some games matter more than others. Kentucky continued its long dominance with a 165th victory over the Vols. This rivalry is very much alive.