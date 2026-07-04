Kentucky signee Grayson Willoughby named National Baseball Player of the Year

Kentucky baseball’s work in the transfer portal is mostly done but roster-building is far from over. Some players will have some important decisions to make after the MLB Draft takes place next weekend. One of those players just received a major honor.

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout and Kentucky signee Grayson Willoughby was named the 2026 MaxPreps National Baseball Player of the Year on Independence Day Eve.

After leading Trinity (KY) to a national championship, Kentucky commit Grayson Willoughby has been named the 2026 MaxPreps National Baseball Player of the Year. ⭐ ⚾️



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/QibJIAEJzl@TrinityHSBBall pic.twitter.com/cLYyQyOGYZ — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 3, 2026

“Each year since 2008, America’s leader for high school sports has closed out the baseball season by honoring the nation’s top players and coaches. The tradition continues with the 2026 MaxPreps All-America Team, headlined by MaxPreps National Player of the Year Grayson Willoughby and National Coach of the Year Rick Arnold — both of national champion Trinity.”

Grayson Willoughby finished his senior campaign with a 12-0 record on the mound. The right-handed pitcher recorded a 0.67 ERA with 96 strikeouts across 62.1 innings. Willoughby also hit .467 with 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, and 39 RBI. Trinity finished the season 41-3 and claimed a consecutive state title with a 12-0 win against Boyd County at Kentucky Proud Park on June 13. The Rocks did not lose to an in-state team all season.

The pitcher is one of the highest-ranked prospects in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Will he end playing for the Bat Cats in 2027? We will find out shortly once Willoughby makes a final decision after the draft. If he does arrive on campus, he will suit up for UK after an historic prep career and could find a permanent home in the weekend rotation.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits