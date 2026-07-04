KSR Baseball
Kentucky signee Grayson Willoughby named National Baseball Player of the Year
Kentucky baseball’s work in the transfer portal is mostly done but roster-building is far from over. Some players will have some important decisions to make after the MLB Draft takes place next weekend. One of those players just received a major honor.
Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout and Kentucky signee Grayson Willoughby was named the 2026 MaxPreps National Baseball Player of the Year on Independence Day Eve.
“Each year since 2008, America’s leader for high school sports has closed out the baseball season by honoring the nation’s top players and coaches. The tradition continues with the 2026 MaxPreps All-America Team, headlined by MaxPreps National Player of the Year Grayson Willoughby and National Coach of the Year Rick Arnold — both of national champion Trinity.”
Grayson Willoughby finished his senior campaign with a 12-0 record on the mound. The right-handed pitcher recorded a 0.67 ERA with 96 strikeouts across 62.1 innings. Willoughby also hit .467 with 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs, and 39 RBI. Trinity finished the season 41-3 and claimed a consecutive state title with a 12-0 win against Boyd County at Kentucky Proud Park on June 13. The Rocks did not lose to an in-state team all season.
The pitcher is one of the highest-ranked prospects in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Will he end playing for the Bat Cats in 2027? We will find out shortly once Willoughby makes a final decision after the draft. If he does arrive on campus, he will suit up for UK after an historic prep career and could find a permanent home in the weekend rotation.
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.