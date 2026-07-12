Kentucky signee Grayson Willoughby withdraws from 2026 MLB Draft

Kentucky’s pitching staff is looking to rebuild in 2027 after a disappointing season in 2026. A high school signee could become a huge part of that staff next spring if he makes it to campus. That if is now gone.

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity right-handed pitcher Grayson Willoughby is withdrawing from the MLB Draft. Bat Cats Central’s Derek Terry was the first to report.

National HS Player of the Year, Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and Kentucky Mr. Baseball @GWilloughby24 is staying home!



Grayson will attend Kentucky this season. pic.twitter.com/vexHDl81I9 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

Willoughby was recently named the National Player of the Year after leading his team to a dominant state title run. The in-state signee was a two-way standout for the Rocks but is seen as a pitcher with a good fastball and changeup. That latter has a chance to become a dominant pitch. Willoughby would be eligible for the 2028 MLB Draft after two years at UK similar to Tyler Bell. The All-SEC infielder was selected by the Colorado Rockies at No. 10 overall on Saturday.

Kentucky could need to replace Jaxon Jelkin in the starting rotation. The Bat Cats also need to fill backend bullpen roles after Nile Adcock and Jack Bennett both exited the program this offseason. Willoughby could fill one of those key roles if he makes it to campus.

The Bat Cats got some big news on Sunday after Willoughby and starting center fielder Jayce Tharnish both withdrew from the draft.

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The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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