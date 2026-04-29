Great White Enters Kentucky Derby 152 Field After Silent Tactic's Scratch

Just because your horse’s name was called at the post position draw, doesn’t mean he’s going to race in the Kentucky Derby. The days leading up to the race are filled with anxiety. One misstep can send a horse to the sideline before entering the starting gate. With just three days until the Kentucky Derby, one horse has been forced to bow out of the field.

Silent Tactic has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 152. Trainer Mark Casse revealed earlier this week that the closer was dealing with a bruised foot since his second-place finish in the Arkansas Derby. The three-year-old was apparently unable to bounce back in time to race at Churchill Downs this Saturday.

The defection makes room for Great White to enter the Kentucky Derby field. He’ll break from gate No. 20 this Saturday. That moves Further Ado into the infamous No. 17 post, a gate that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

A beautiful gray horse, Great White was victorious in the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes at Turfway Park in late February. He broke fast in Keeneland’s Blue Grass Stakes and had an early lead, but fell back to finish fifth behind Further Ado.

The late scratch is paving the way for two Kentucky Derby debuts. Trainer John Ennis and jockey Alex Achard are participating in the Derby for the first time. Great White opened as a 50-1 long shot, and is currently listed at 88-1.

More Kentucky Derby Talk on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. That includes multiple features ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.