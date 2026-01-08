HALFTIME: OWEH FROM THE MOON! (Plus, a Pope tech and bad offense)

This half of basketball has featured just about everything outside of a competent offense as Kentucky scored just 32 points in 20 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three and 71.4 percent at the line — and that’s with a relatively hot second quarter of the first half following a painful start.

But that’s not what anyone is talking about. We only care about the UNBELIEVABLE 3/4-court heave from Otega Oweh at the buzzer, putting some life into Rupp Arena and giving the Wildcats some real momentum going into the second half, even down 33-32 to Mizzou at the break.

I mean, LOOK at this thing! He shot that thing from the other free throw line — and it looked in the entire way! Absolute insanity.

NO WAY OWEH 🙀🤯



📺 – ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Evg6b1g0li — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 8, 2026

The other thing people are talking about? Mark Pope’s technical foul, the second-year coach losing his mind (correctly) on the officials after Jayden Quaintance was mauled on offense with no call, followed by a weak foul on the other end on Oweh.

He let out some choice words at the crew featuring Pat Adams and Doug Shows. To his credit, these bozos in stripes ABSOLUTELY deserved all of it.

That's the most upset I've ever seen Mark Pope. There's plenty of "French" for you lip readers… #UK #BBN pic.twitter.com/gqEV4xgZ0a — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) January 8, 2026

Overall, though, it’s the second straight game Kentucky has trailed at halftime, which hasn’t been done since the 2020-21 season — yes, the one that saw the Wildcats finish 9-16. So that’s not good.

.@KentuckyMBB has trailed at halftime in each of their first 2 @SEC games for the first time since 2020-2021 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 8, 2026

Let’s score some points in the second half, okay? I’m in if you’re in, Cats.

Check out the complete box score, led by Oweh with a game-high 13 points on 4-5 shooting, Mo Dioubate with six and Malachi Moreno with four:

20 minutes to figure it out.