HALFTIME: OWEH FROM THE MOON! (Plus, a Pope tech and bad offense)
This half of basketball has featured just about everything outside of a competent offense as Kentucky scored just 32 points in 20 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three and 71.4 percent at the line — and that’s with a relatively hot second quarter of the first half following a painful start.
But that’s not what anyone is talking about. We only care about the UNBELIEVABLE 3/4-court heave from Otega Oweh at the buzzer, putting some life into Rupp Arena and giving the Wildcats some real momentum going into the second half, even down 33-32 to Mizzou at the break.
I mean, LOOK at this thing! He shot that thing from the other free throw line — and it looked in the entire way! Absolute insanity.
The other thing people are talking about? Mark Pope’s technical foul, the second-year coach losing his mind (correctly) on the officials after Jayden Quaintance was mauled on offense with no call, followed by a weak foul on the other end on Oweh.
Top 10
- 1Live
UK vs. Mizzou
Live Updates
- 2Trending
Transfer Portal Big Board
Where UK stands with top targets
- 3New
Big addition to secondary
3-year Florida starter transfers to UK
- 4New
Alabama OL
transfers to UK
- 5New
Staff Predictions
UK vs. Mizzou
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He let out some choice words at the crew featuring Pat Adams and Doug Shows. To his credit, these bozos in stripes ABSOLUTELY deserved all of it.
Overall, though, it’s the second straight game Kentucky has trailed at halftime, which hasn’t been done since the 2020-21 season — yes, the one that saw the Wildcats finish 9-16. So that’s not good.
Let’s score some points in the second half, okay? I’m in if you’re in, Cats.
Check out the complete box score, led by Oweh with a game-high 13 points on 4-5 shooting, Mo Dioubate with six and Malachi Moreno with four:
20 minutes to figure it out.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard