A handful of Kentucky baseball players have already hit the transfer portal

Kentucky baseball’s season came to an end on Monday in disappointing fashion in the Morgantown Regional. But Monday was also the first day of the transfer portal window. The Wildcats have already lost a few players since then, although none were on-field contributors in 2026.

According to On3’s college baseball transfer tracker, a trio of Bat Cats have entered their names into the portal.

RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Neither Gardner nor Boies took the field for Nick Mingione’s program this season as true freshmen. Both came out of high school ranked as top 500 prospects by Perfect Game, but they were unable to find a way onto the diamond. Gardner was a three-time preseason All-American in high school, while Boies was part of the Canadian Junior National Team before joining UK. Hail, a native of Brandenburg, KY, was in the same boat as a pitcher, failing to throw a single pitch all season.

Additionally, according to Adam Revelette of the Bat Cats Central, a fourth Wildcat also put his name in the portal on Monday: catcher Alex Duffey, although he’s already played five years of college baseball and would need a waiver from the NCAA to play a sixth in 2027.

Don’t be surprised if more Wildcats go elsewhere as Mingione looks to shop the portal for a few starting-caliber players going into next season. He already brought in Akron OF Brody Chrisman, a First Team All-MAC performer, last week. Since he’s a graduate transfer, Chrisman was able to hit the portal early.

In total, nearly 800 college baseball players were already in the portal tracker as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 12 of them have committed so far. The portal will remain open until July 1. Nine Kentucky players from this season’s roster exhausted their eligibility; there will be plenty of roster spots for Mingione to fill this offseason.