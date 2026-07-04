Hell's Itch Was the Worst Experience of My Life

(QUICK TIP: If you currently have Hell’s Itch DON’T use aloe and DO use peppermint oil.)

July 4th weekend brings lake trips, pool days, cookouts, boats, and way too many hours in the sun.

That is how you make mistakes.

Get burned badly enough, and a special kind of post-sunburn misery may find you after the holiday weekend: Hell’s Itch.

If you have ever searched “itchy sunburn help” in a panic, first of all, you are not crazy. Hell’s Itch is real, and despite the ridiculous name, it ranks among the worst things I have ever experienced. It usually hits a day or two after a bad sunburn and feels less like a normal itch and more like invisible fire ants attacking you from underneath your skin.

Scratching does not help. Aloe makes it worse. And nobody believes you are actually in agony.

That is the problem with Hell’s Itch. You are losing your mind while everyone else laughs at you.

Back in 2018, I learned that lesson the hard way during a lake trip in New England. I went out on the water without sunscreen, got cooked, laughed it off for a day, and then spent the next 24 hours unraveling in a cabin while everyone else assumed I was being dramatic.

I was not being dramatic. It remains the most excruciating experience of my life so far.

This video tells the story of that trip, the late-night spiral, and my eventual attempt to restore my dignity by reading Hell’s Itch horror stories to a room full of people who once doubted me.

So consider this your July 4th weekend public service announcement.

Wear sunscreen. Reapply it. And if someone tells you they have Hell’s Itch, believe them.

Watch the full video below and please subscribe to the KSR YouTube channel.