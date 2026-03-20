Herb Sendek reflects on his time at Kentucky, aka Camalot: 'It is not like that everywhere else'

Herb Sendek has a million memories of his time at Kentucky as an assistant coach under Rick Pitino. It was just the second stop of his college coaching career, and vaulted him to his first head coaching job, at Miami OH in 1993. Even though his four years in Lexington were pivotal to his professional life, Sendek knows what happened in his personal life matters most.

“I better answer that the right way and I will tell you I met my wife there,” Sendek told KSR on Thursday. “That would have to be the fondest [memory], you know, if this is an official press conference, for the record.

“Coach Pitino actually played Cupid and set my wife and I up, and sure enough, 30-some years later, we are here. So that would be memory number one.”

After playing for Carnegie Mellon and graduating with summa cum laude honors in industrial management, Sendek took a job as an assistant coach at Central Catholic High School in his hometown of Pittsburgh. One year later, he joined Rick Pitino’s staff at Providence as a graduate assistant. It was a move that changed his life. Sendek was elevated to an assistant coach a year later and in 1989, came with Pitino to Kentucky.

“It was an all-consuming endeavor,” Sendek said of working for Pitino. “You couldn’t just stick your big toe in the water. You had to be all in. For a guy who grew up, like I just mentioned, who played Division III basketball at Carnegie Mellon, here I was as a young coach afforded a mind-boggling opportunity at Providence in the Big East and then at the University of Kentucky.

“So, although we worked hard and we all had moments where we could have used a little bit more sleep, I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. I mean, I had to pinch myself. Are you kidding me? I had to pinch myself every day with the gift that I had been presented.”

During his time at Kentucky, Sendek recruited Mark Pope, a lanky power forward from Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington. Even though Pope chose to go to Washington (only to transfer to Kentucky two years later), the impact Sendek had on him is lasting.

“He was the first coach at the University of Kentucky to reach out to me in the recruiting process,” Pope said on Thursday. “I fell in love with him in our first phone conversation. He is not just brilliant, he is way too smart to be in this game, but he also is one of the best people you will ever meet. Like he does things the right way. He cares about people. He cares about his program. He cares about doing the right thing. He cares about representing.

“He’s a kind-hearted, wildly intelligent, devoted coach, and he has been a good friend to me. I love him dearly.”

“My first recollection of Mark as a young man he was a young gentlemen, he was very bright, very engaging, but more than anything just a really nice person,” Sendek said.

Now, almost 35 years later, Sendek is going up against Kentucky and Pope in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup has given him the opportunity to reconnect with some of his Big Blue roots, a full circle moment.

“That four years was just, I mean, it was magic. Coach Pitino often refers to Kentucky as Camelot. And there’s a lot of truth to that. It is not like that everywhere else, you know.

“If any of you are native Kentuckians and that is your sole experience, I assure you Big Blue Nation is one of a kind.”