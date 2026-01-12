Here Comes the Boom: Kentucky's New RB Jovantae Barnes Joins the Show

Here Comes the Boom is back with another football edition. Jacob Polacheck is joined by Kentucky’s new running back, Jovantae Barnes, for an interview.

Barnes, the 6-foot, 211-pound running back transfer from Oklahoma, talks with Polacheck about his decision to choose Kentucky. He also talks about his relationship with head coach Will Stein and the rest of the staff.

One fun talking point in the interview is that Barnes will be joined in the running back room by Texas back CJ Baxter. With the Red River Rivalry behind them, Barnes shares his excitement for playing with Baxter.

Take a look:

