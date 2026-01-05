Here Comes the Boom: KSR's Nick Roush Joins the Show to Talk Kentucky Transfer Portal
Here Comes the Boom is back, but for football. KSR’s Nick Roush joins HCTB host Jacob Polacheck to share the latest with Kentucky in the transfer portal.
Here’s Kentucky’s full list of visitors:
Jan. 2
–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186
Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190
Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Date TBD
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
Take a look:
