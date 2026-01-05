Skip to main content
Here Comes the Boom: KSR's Nick Roush Joins the Show to Talk Kentucky Transfer Portal

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck40 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Here Comes the Boom is back, but for football. KSR’s Nick Roush joins HCTB host Jacob Polacheck to share the latest with Kentucky in the transfer portal.

Here’s Kentucky’s full list of visitors:

Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Take a look:

