Here Comes the Boom: KSR's Nick Roush Joins the Show to Talk Kentucky Transfer Portal

Here’s Kentucky’s full list of visitors:

Jan. 2

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5 Visitors

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

Jan 6

Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7 Visitors

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Take a look:

