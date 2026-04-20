Here Comes the Sources Say: What comes next for Kentucky?

A decision is coming for Donnie Freeman — and it doesn’t sound like things are going in Kentucky’s direction with St. John’s moving toward a comeback victory for the Syracuse transfer. Considering how things unfolded with Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik and his move to Florida State, the options are limited for Mark Pope and company at the position, assuming they can’t figure things out with Freeman.

What’s next for the Wildcats? And should Big Blue Nation be panicking? Justin McBride is the obvious name to keep an eye on, set to visit Lexington on Wednesday.

Are there any other transfers to keep an eye on in the meantime? Also, how about a little more celebration for Alex Wilkins’ commitment, transferring in from Furman? That one is worth some extra praise.

Sources Say that Here Comes the Boom? Here Comes the Sources Say? Whatever it is, Jack Pilgrim, Jacob Polacheck and Zack Geoghegan are here to talk about it all and more.

Tune in on the KSR YouTube channel NOW:

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.