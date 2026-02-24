Here we go with Meechie Johnson again

Meechie Johnson is back. The Ohio State-turned-South Carolina-turned-Ohio State-turned-South Carolina guard has been a thorn in Kentucky’s side throughout his college career. He may be indecisive about living in the Buckeye or Palmetto states, but all of the decisions in his run-ins with Kentucky have gone Johnson’s way.

First, the 6-2 guard from Cleveland starred in South Carolina’s upset of Kentucky in Rupp Arena in 2023. In his first year as a Gamecock, Johnson hit a career-high six three-pointers on Cawood’s Court, part of a 26-point performance in Carolina’s 71-68 win in Lexington. The win was just the third for the Gamecocks in 31 games at Kentucky and the first at Rupp since January 2009.

A year later, Johnson and South Carolina did it again, beating John Calipari’s Wildcats for a second straight year. This time, the Gamecocks hosted and smoked sixth-ranked Kentucky by 17 points in Columbia. Johnson had 14 with four assists and three rebounds in the win.

Then, just last season, Johnson was part of the Ohio State team that upset Mark Pope’s Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic in New York. Johnson did not play in that game, but was on another roster that rose to the occasion against Kentucky.

Meechie Johnson leads the Gamecocks this year

Back at South Carolina for his last year of college, Johnson leads the team in scoring (17.1), assists (4.3), and steals (1.3) per game. His production actually jumps in SEC play, where he is averaging 19.9 points per game, ninth-best in the league.

Johnson also has multiple games north of 30 points, including the 35 he poured in against Texas earlier this month. Much of his scoring comes at the foul line, where he is shooting 82.4% on the season while generating more free throw attempts than anyone else in SEC play.

Kentucky’s scouting report is not complicated. Don’t let Meechie Johnson have one of those games. Kentucky fans have seen enough of this story to know how dangerous he can be. If Johnson is comfortable and hitting shots, he could add to his villain arc against the Wildcats.