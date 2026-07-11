Heshimu Evans, 1998 National Champion, is now a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff

To a certain generation of Kentucky Basketball fans, Heshimu will always mean Warrior. Now, if you live in the Lexington area, it means Deputy.

Former Cat Heshimu Evans has joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The 1998 national champion has been spotted around town in his uniform, with fans sharing pictures with him on social media and congratulating him on his new position. He also lists his job in his bio on Instagram, which includes a video of him wearing his new uniform on Friday.

NCAA Champion & @KentuckyMBB Legend @heshimu_evans is Officially the Newest Sheriff Deputy in Fayette County 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qkzv7FiyqH — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) July 10, 2026

Evans grew up in the Bronx and started his college career at Manhattan before transferring to Kentucky in 1996. After sitting out the 1996-97 season, he came off the bench to help Tubby Smith’s first team win a title, averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He quickly won Big Blue Nation over, infusing the Comeback Cats with heart and hustle. As a senior, he started every game and averaged 11.8 points, second only on the team to Scott Padgett. He even graced a regional cover of Sports Illustrated in March 1999. Evans was not selected in the 1999 NBA Draft, but went on to play professionally for 14 years, winning five championships in Portugal and representing the country as a member of its national team in 2010 (he became a naturalized citizen).

After his playing days were over, Heshimu took a different role on the sideline, joining Steve Masiello’s staff at his alma mater, Manhattan, in 2014-2015 as the assistant strength and conditioning coach. In 2017, he returned to the Bluegrass to join the staff on the East Jessamine girls basketball team and started his own basketball academy, Heshimu Hoop Skills. That year, he also participated in the Kentucky Basketball Legends Game alongside fellow former Cats Goose Givens, Kyle Macy, Jarrod Polson, Julius Mays, and Ravi Moss.

Now 51, Evans is putting his University of Kentucky degree in social work to even more use as Fayette County’s newest deputy sheriff. If you see him around town, wave — and behave!