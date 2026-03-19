High Point outlasts Wisconsin in shootout for first March Madness upset

March Madness does not officially start until a double-digit seed advances to the Round of 32. We did not have to wait long for our first upset in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 seed High Point is our first Cinderella of the Big Dance.

IT'S OVER HIGH POINT COMPLETES THE UPSET OVER WISCONSIN ‼️



WHAT A GAME 😱#MarchMadness @HPUMBB pic.twitter.com/zYpnfxwfe7 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

The Big South champions won 30 games in the regular season and showed everyone why in Portland on Thursday afternoon. Facing one of the best offenses in college basketball, High Point went toe-to-toe all game long. In the 83-82 win, the Panthers shot 16-of-34 (47.1%) from two, 15-of-40 (37.5%) from three, and 6-of-9 (66.7%) from the free throw. Yes, this team squeezed off 40 three-point attempts in this pace and space game that included buckets in bunches. Chase Johnson in his No. 99 jersey was not playing around.

FROM THE PARKING LOT @HPUMBB pic.twitter.com/gfBjuvHrKU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 19, 2026

First-year head coach Flynn Clayman possibly just recorded the biggest win he’ll ever have in his first NCAA Tournament game. After dropping a No. 4 vs. No. 13 game to Purdue last season, High Point did not miss in their next swing at a Big Ten squad in the Big Dance.

"Looks pretty obvious to me that high-majors need to play mid-majors early in the season. Because they said we didn't play nobody. We played somebody now."



-High Point HC Flynn Clayman pic.twitter.com/IpObzgJSGm — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

Next up will be the winner of Arkansas-Hawaii on Saturday. That could be a special matchup for one specific High Point player. Cam’Ron Fletcher went for 14 and 11 rebounds in biggest win in program history on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 forward started his career at Kentucky in 2020-21 playing for John Calipari before spending three seasons at Florida State and one at Xavier. Fletcher landed at High Point this offseason and is posting career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (6.9), starts (11), and minutes (21.2). If Arkansas takes care of Hawaii, Fletcher will get a chance to play against his former coach.

The madness is off and running in 2026. Some more chaos is likely right around the corner.

NCAA Tournament Schedule: Day 1