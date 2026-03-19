High Point outlasts Wisconsin in shootout for first March Madness upset
March Madness does not officially start until a double-digit seed advances to the Round of 32. We did not have to wait long for our first upset in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
No. 12 seed High Point is our first Cinderella of the Big Dance.
The Big South champions won 30 games in the regular season and showed everyone why in Portland on Thursday afternoon. Facing one of the best offenses in college basketball, High Point went toe-to-toe all game long. In the 83-82 win, the Panthers shot 16-of-34 (47.1%) from two, 15-of-40 (37.5%) from three, and 6-of-9 (66.7%) from the free throw. Yes, this team squeezed off 40 three-point attempts in this pace and space game that included buckets in bunches. Chase Johnson in his No. 99 jersey was not playing around.
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First-year head coach Flynn Clayman possibly just recorded the biggest win he’ll ever have in his first NCAA Tournament game. After dropping a No. 4 vs. No. 13 game to Purdue last season, High Point did not miss in their next swing at a Big Ten squad in the Big Dance.
Next up will be the winner of Arkansas-Hawaii on Saturday. That could be a special matchup for one specific High Point player. Cam’Ron Fletcher went for 14 and 11 rebounds in biggest win in program history on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 forward started his career at Kentucky in 2020-21 playing for John Calipari before spending three seasons at Florida State and one at Xavier. Fletcher landed at High Point this offseason and is posting career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (6.9), starts (11), and minutes (21.2). If Arkansas takes care of Hawaii, Fletcher will get a chance to play against his former coach.
The madness is off and running in 2026. Some more chaos is likely right around the corner.
NCAA Tournament Schedule: Day 1
|TIME (ET) / STREAM
|MATCHUP
|Score/Tip Time
|12:15 PM
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State
|Frogs 66, Buckeyes 64
|12:40 PM
|(13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska
|Huskers 76, Trojans 47
|1:30 PM
|(11) South Florida vs. (6) Louisville
|Cards 83, Bulls 79
|1:50 PM
|(12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin
|Panthers 83, Badgers 82
|2:50 PM
|(16) Siena vs. (1) Duke
|CBS
|3:15 PM
|(12) McNeese State vs. (5) Vanderbilt
|TruTV
|4:05 PM
|(14) North Dakota State vs. (3) Michigan State
|TNT
|4:25 PM
|(13) Hawaii vs. (4) Arkansas
|TBS
|6:50 PM
|(11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina
|TNT
|7:10 PM
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Michigan
|CBS
|7:25 PM
|(11) Texas vs. (6) BYU
|TBS
|7:35 PM
|(10) Texas A&M vs. (7) St. Mary’s
|TruTV
|9:25 PM
|(14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois
|TNT
|9:45 PM
|(9) St. Louis vs. (8) Georgia
|CBS
|10:00 PM
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Gonzaga
|TBS
|10:10 PM
|(15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston
|TruTV
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