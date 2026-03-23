History is on Kentucky WBB's side in Morgantown and the Round of 32

A program’s history doesn’t win games in March. Nobody knows that better than Big Blue Nation right now, unfortunately. But if you’re looking for reasons to feel good about Kentucky Women’s Basketball‘s chances in Morgantown tonight, there are a few trends pointing in the Wildcats’ direction. From past matchups to postseason success, UK has some numbers working in its favor heading into its Round of 32 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

West Virginia is 1-12 in the Round of 32

This stage of the tournament hasn’t gone well for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have reached the NCAA’s second round 13 times, but only won one of those games. They made the second weekend in 1992.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is 5-8 in the Round of 32. Not dominant by any means, but far more experienced in getting through to the next round.

Kentucky is 3-1 all-time vs. West Virginia

The Wildcats have historically had the upper hand in this matchup, winning three of the four all-time meetings between the programs. That includes an 83-60 win in their most recent meeting back in December 2021. Rhyne Howard scored 27 points in that game, followed by Dre’una Edwards’ 19.

It’s far from a border rivalry, but Kentucky has controlled the series when the teams have met. The one loss came in overtime in the 2004-05 season, Mickie DeMoss’s last year.

The Wildcats have never lost in Hope Coliseum

Kentucky already picked up a win in Hope Coliseum this weekend, beating James Madison in the first round to open NCAA Tournament play. They’ve never played the Mountaineers on that floor, though.

Let’s also include the men’s team to make it look even better. (We are a fan site after all.) They’re 2-0 in Hope Coliseum, most recently winning a come-from-behind thriller in the 2018 SEC/ACC Challenge. Kevin Knox went off for 34, remember?

Kenny Brooks is 1-0 in Morgantown

Kenny Brooks has been here before and won. His Virginia Tech team knocked off West Virginia 64-61 in Morgantown back in 2018.

It’s a small sample, but familiarity with the environment (and success there) can’t hurt this time of year.

Tip-off coming up in an hour.