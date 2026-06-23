Horses got Loose and Shut Down a Louisville Highway

The city of Louisville has been filled with summer traffic jams on the Watterson Expressway, thanks to the months-long I-65 closure, but area drivers were greeted with a hoof-hearted surprise on Monday.

While sitting in traffic on the Louisville bypass, one driver spotted a horse galloping on the highway. The spooked thoroughbred was seeking greener pastures near Breckinridge Lane.

Sometimes you just gotta get out and stretch.



A couple of Kenny McPeek’s horses couldn’t wait any longer to get to Churchill Downs. pic.twitter.com/HlgKf38hMg — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 23, 2026

The horse is under the care of Kenny McPeek. He told the Paulick Report that his horse van was stopped in traffic while en route from Churchill Downs to Keeneland.

“A truck rear-ended us, and in the process of that happening, two horses got out of the trailer. We don’t have any idea how they got out,” said McPeek. “Fortunately, nobody was hurt in a big way, a couple superficial scratches on one filly, but that’s it.”

Five horses were in the trailer. Two escaped and a groom was able to quickly track one down. Another took a more scenic route, eventually finding a grassy median in between a Watterson exit ramp to graze.

A bystander sprang into action when she saw the loose horse. Meredith Kennard Park described the pursuit to WLKY.

“I was driving down 264 and saw a horse with no halter and leg wraps trotting on the highway against traffic. I immediately pulled over, climbed over the barrier wall to try to get the horse,” said Park.

“A woman in a car stopped and asked if I needed help and I asked if she had a dog leash or something ended to catch the horse. She took her purse strap off her bag and handed it to me. I approached the horse with another person had stopped and together we were able to secure the horse with the purse strap. Eventually another person came up with the horses halter.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Kenny McPeek’s loose thoroughbred was wrangled off the Watterson Expressway by a purse strap. It sounds like somebody has a future as an outrider.

Fortunately, no equine animals were seriously injured in the incident, and the road was clear after about 90 minutes. Hopefully, this filly learned her lesson. If you’re going to go on a stroll around Louisville, use your turn signal, and don’t forget to bring your purse.