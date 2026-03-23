One Little Thing: How did Iowa State NOT get a Technical?

Kentucky’s 19-point loss to Iowa State was a disaster. The Cyclones completely dominated the Wildcats in the second half. Kentucky did not deserve to win, and a few calls would not have changed it. We’re not going to blame the refs at all, but we have to ask the question.

How did they let an Iowa State player kick a basketball into the stands without receiving a technical?

When certain things happen in any sport, it’s a non-negotiable penalty for a team. If a specific word gets said, that’s a penalty flag. If you make contact with an official, you’re getting a technical. A player might get away with slamming a basketball after a call he doesn’t like, but in most cases, they’re getting T’d up.

How can a guy kick a ball and not receive a technical foul? That’s exactly what happened in the first half between Kentucky and Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky had a 28-23 lead when an errant pass was kicked by Iowa State, forcing a turnover. As the ball bounced around on the hardwood in St. Louis, Iowa State guard Nate Heise kicked it into the second row of press row. The officials did absolutely nothing.

Apparently, you're now allowed to kick the ball into the stands. pic.twitter.com/kLrxMceSqw — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) March 22, 2026

Once again, Kentucky Sports Radio is not blaming Kentucky’s 19-point loss to Iowa State on the officials. However, the context of this moment is key.

There were just about two minutes until halftime. Kentucky would score on the ensuing possession to take a 7-point lead. The next time Iowa State had the basketball, the Cyclones got an offensive rebound and drilled a three, a possession that sent the Cats spiraling, and ultimately turned the tide in the game toward Iowa State. Instead of holding a lead at halftime, Kentucky trailed by one.

In sports, games are typically decided by a handful of plays, but it isn’t always the last play. They’re sprinkled throughout the course of a contest. That’s why every single play deserves to be properly officiated. Why did the stripes give Iowa State grace on what should have been an automatic technical? It’s a preposterous question left unanswered.

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