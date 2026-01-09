How do you stop Josh Hubbard? 'Nobody's been able to stop him yet -- he's really good'

You can’t talk about Mississippi State without talking about superstar guard Josh Hubbard, who has been dominating SEC competition in Starkville for three straight seasons and isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He’s improved his production and efficiency every year to get to a point where the six-foot junior is now averaging career-highs in points (23.0), assists (3.7), rebounds (2.3), steals (1.3) and field-goal percentage (42.7) while increasing volume.

To start SEC play? How about back-to-back 30-point outings in back-to-back wins? The nation’s fifth-leading scorer is terrific in every sense of the word, and unfortunately, he’s Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats’ problem this weekend.

How do you slow that guy down? Well, it’s a great question — one this group is actively working to answer ahead of tipoff on Saturday, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena.

“Nobody’s been able to stop him yet,” Pope said Friday. “He’s really good, man.”

Maybe the Bulldogs’ biggest issue, sitting at 10-5 on the year? Hubbard doesn’t have a ton of help, with just one other player averaging double figures in Jayden Epps at 16.0 points per game. That’s what makes his passing numbers so impressive as the team leader in assists.

The weight of the world is on the junior guard’s shoulders, and he’s handling it marvelously.

“I like watching him play,” Pope continued. “He’s really aggressive and he actually — he’s their leading assists guy, by far. So, interesting enough, their point guard position is the number one scoring point guard position percentage of their team’s points of any team in the entire country. 34.5 or 34.7 percent of their own points come from their point guard position, and they capitalize on that.”

It’s not just about what Hubbard does well, but how his production impacts the team’s identity as a whole. He takes and makes shots often, but even when he misses, the Bulldogs have maximized second-chance opportunities — usually to give the star guard a chance to score again.

In general, Chris Jans’ group is very good on the glass and one of the bigger talking points going into Saturday’s matchup outside of what Hubbard brings to the table.

“They get your defense so skewed that — you know, in their first two (SEC) games, they’ve been 41 and 43 percent of the potential offensive rebounds they’ve come up. They’re just crushing teams on the offensive glass right now. Their three, four and five have really embraced this opportunity that the spacing gets skewed and they’re gonna go kill you on the offensive glass, so stopping Josh Hubbard is more than just trying to reduce his points per game.”

But, again, let’s not get anything twisted: Hubbard is priority No. 1 for any defense and atop every scouting report.

Combine his obvious production with some other key contributors, and the Bulldogs won’t be an easy out in Lexington on Saturday — especially knowing the current state of the Wildcats, coming off an 0-2 start in league play.

“Nobody’s been effective at (reducing his scoring),” he continued. “I mean, he scored 30 on 1-7 shooting from three in his last game. That’s really impressive, so he’s a real challenge. But also the impact he has on the rest of the game and their backcourt is — their backcourt is really impactful. (No.) 10 (Jayden Epps) and (No.) 2 (Ja’Borri McGhee) are also real problems, and like I said, the rest of the crew is really tough on the glass. Their center position (combined for) 18 and 14 last game.

“They’re a good team. That’s why they’re undefeated in the SEC right now.”