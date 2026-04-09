How energetic is UK's new football staff? One coach broke a finger in practice.

Will Stein and his coaching staff brought a new energy to Kentucky Football. The word “juice” has been used a lot to describe the enthusiasm of the young coaching staff. New defensive coordinator Joe Sloan was even heard telling the team, “Juiceful is useful,” in a behind-the-scenes video from spring practice. Those videos have been awesome.

Sometimes, though, that juice overflows, and in at least one assistant coach’s case, it led to an injury. New cornerbacks coach Allen Brown revealed after Thursday’s practice that he “likes to mix it up” with the players when he’s coaching, which includes occasionally joining in on the action.

“When you guys see me out there on the grass, I’m 10 toes down,” Brown said of his coaching style. “I got my cleats on. I tried the peanut punch one time and broke my finger.“

Named for Chicago Bears great Peanut Tillman, the peanut punch is when a defender punches at the football, trying to cause a fumble. Brown tried it in a recent practice, and he paid the price.

“They told me that I gotta tighten up, but I’m in the mix, like I said… I’m in the mix when they make a play, I feel like I made a play. When they get beat, I feel like I got beat. So I take pride in it, and I take it super serious.”

A players’ coach

As the peanut-punching suggests, Brown considers himself a players’ coach. That’s the reason why the former Eastern Washington defensive back (2009-13) got into coaching in the first place. He enjoys mentoring young players and believes it starts early with relationship-building.

“The first thing that I did when I got here is I met with every single dude for 20 minutes with my iPad,” Brown, who prefers face-to-face over phone calls, explained. “I want to know who they are as human beings. You know, some of the adversity that they went through. Mom, dad, high school, middle school, growing up, all of that stuff, right?”

Without those early connections and trust, he doesn’t believe his track record as a coach matters. He eventually shows them film of guys he helped send to the NFL, but not before he’s earned their trust as a person.

“Because ultimately, they’re not going to trust me if we don’t have that… so it starts with the relationships.”

Hear more from Brown after Thursday’s practice.