How Jake Nawrot is Helping Kentucky Build its 2027 Recruiting Class

The college football world has changed drastically, but some things have remained the same. There’s still one constant in recruiting: Nothing helps a class more than getting a commitment from a quarterback.

There’s no better cornerstone for an elite recruiting class than a prolific passer. It’s pretty simple. The best wide receivers want to catch passes from the best quarterbacks. Talented offensive linemen want to know they’re blocking for someone who can win them football games. Jake Nawrot checks all of those boxes.

The second-ranked quarterback in America committed to Kentucky on April 12. Since then, the Wildcats have added 16 players to the 2027 recruiting class, including four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis.

Nawrot is not the only reason Kentucky has created plenty of recruiting momentum, but he’s clearly playing a big role. Why? When I asked him about what he does best as a quarterback, this was his response:

“I think I’m a natural leader,” he said. “I think I get guys in the right spots at the right times, and I keep them focused, hold them accountable. That goes a long way. Everyone in the country that’s getting recruited can throw the ball. That’s pretty simple. Everyone has the arm talent. I think it’s the little stuff you do in between, like making sure guys are in the right spots, knowing the plays. If all 11 are doing their job, that’s all it takes because it’s a team sport. It doesn’t take just one guy.”

Of course, you want THAT guy to be your quarterback. Will Stein‘s mantra is “feed the studs,” and that’s exactly how Nawrot operates. He’s also clearly wise beyond his years. If I’ve learned anything about quarterbacks after covering Kentucky football for nearly 15 years, what matters most is what’s between the ears. Like Nawrot said, everybody at this level can sling it, but can you lead your team to wins by making the right decision? That’s the future Kentucky quarterback’s top priority, putting his teammates in the right position to make plays.

Nawrot’s Pitch to Recruits

Last weekend, Jake Nawrot returned to Lexington for the first time since he committed to Kentucky. While hanging out with his future teammates, they decided to meet up with one of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the country. A group piled into Brady Hull‘s car and drove over to meet Tyler Fryman at the Kentucky state baseball tournament.

Fryman and Nawrot will be back on campus next weekend for an official visit to Kentucky. His message to players like Fryman is simple.

“Between all these high recruits and all these offers they have, I was in the same situation. You look at Kentucky and you don’t think right away that they’ve been a premiere program until you look at what they’re doing right now and you see the potential of what they’ve got. That’s what I try to convince the recruits of, to see what I saw, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Nawrot.

“There’s a motivated group of coaches and a motivated group of players coming to Kentucky, and as long as we keep getting guys who are bought in, they don’t have to be five-stars or whatever. I think rankings are kinda crap anyway. So if we got guys who are bought in, they’re ballers on tape, and they’re really good, that’s who I try to recruit.”

Jake Nawrot is all-in with Kentucky. It’s helped the Wildcats build a Top 25 class, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

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