How Kentucky came back from an 18-point 2nd half deficit to win at the buzzer

Kentucky’s comeback win over LSU was the pure definition of a tale of two halves.

The Wildcats trailed by 16 points at halftime after shooting just 8-30 from the field. That deficit grew to 18 points less than 60 seconds into the second half. Of all the bad starts we’ve seen from this group this season, this one was hard to top. But when the final buzzer went off, and Malachi Moreno was bombarded by his teammates at center court, Kentucky left the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a one-point win, 75-74.

How did it happen? Let’s refresh our memories.

LSU’s 18-point edge with 19:22 left in the game was its largest of the night. All of the momentum was with the Tigers as head coach Matt MacMahon was essentially fighting for his job. But after failing to score a single point in the first half, Denzel Aberdeen hit a seemingly inconsequential three-pointer that cut the hole down to 15 less than 30 seconds later. It ended up being the start of a miraculous comeback for both his individual game and Kentucky as a whole.

Aberdeen followed that three with another under a minute later. Andrija Jelavić, who made the most of his starter minutes in the first half, joined the party with a triple of his own on UK’s next possession. Kam Williams had one in his bag as well on the possession after that. Aberdeen had another in him on the possession after that. Suddenly, it was a seven-point game before the first media timeout of the second half. Kentucky was red-hot out of nowhere.

LSU countered with a three-pointer soon after to extend the lead back to double-digits. It became a back-and-forth affair from there, both teams hitting bucket after bucket. At one point, we saw a trio of three-pointers go down in back-to-back-to-back possessions, one from LSU and two from UK, both cutting the latter’s deficit down to five points — the closest the score had been since it was 7-3 early in the opening half. At this point, the game clock showed a tick under 10 minutes.

Slowly but surely, momentum was swinging in Kentucky’s favor for the first time all game. LSU managed to balloon its lead back to nine points a couple of times, but the Wildcats were in full-on comeback mode. Once LSU took a 65-56 lead with 6:34 to go, UK grabbed control. A layup by Otega Oweh, a pair of free throws from Moreno, and a massive triple from Oweh quickly made it a one-point contest less than 90 seconds later — timeout Tigers.

After an LSU three grew the lead to four again, Oweh countered with his third and final triple of the night. A steal and score from Williams gave UK its first lead of the entire game with 3:55 remaining. The lead would be exchanged four more times down the stretch. A second-chance layup for LSU made it 70-69 with 3:29 to go. A dunk from Moreno made it 71-70 with 2:24 to go. Two free throws from LSU made it 72-71 with 1:40 to go.

Then the game went from wild to totally drunk. Collin Chandler split a pair of freebies to make it 72-72 with 1:32 to go. LSU would miss a three-pointer the next time down, which allowed Oweh to hit what appeared to be the go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds, but the call was waved off after video review showed there was 0.0 on the shot clock, the ball barely on his fingertips. Oweh then made a potentially crucial mistake by fouling LSU on the drive, which Max Mackinnon would take advantage of by hitting both shots from the charity stripe to make it 74-72 in favor of the Tigers.

Oweh had a chance to redeem himself, though. After Mark Pope called a timeout to set up the play, Oweh made a beeline for the basket and immediately drew a foul. He would hit the first, but missed the second free throw. Kentucky was forced to foul and now trailed 74-73 with just four seconds left. Devastation quickly swept over the entirety of the Big Blue Nation, knowing a crushing loss was on the verge of becoming a reality.

But Kentucky ended up fouling the right LSU player. Pablo Tamba, who stepped the line having already missed two of his four free throws, clanked both attempts. Oweh secured the rebound on the second miss and called a timeout with 1.4 to go, but Kentucky needed to go the full length of the court, still down a point. That created the miracle ending we’ve now watched over and over again.

Chandler launched a 70-foot bomb from his baseline to the opposite three-point arc, the ball falling perfectly into Moreno’s outstretched arms. The Georgetown native caught the pass at its apex, turned his body toward the basket, and drilled the two-point jumper as the buzzer went off throughout the arena.

Nothing but net. Comeback completed. Elation from the Kentucky bench, confused faces from the LSU bench, and a massive sigh of relief from Mark Pope.