How Kentucky has prepared for a 'great challenge in a great environment' at Auburn

Kentucky has embraced the villain role this season on the road, openly talking about that reputation in the 17-point comeback win at Tennessee while also earning gutsy wins in hostile environments away from home at LSU and Arkansas. They didn’t have enough in the tank in Gainesville, but the Wildcats put themselves in a position to make things interesting as massive underdogs at Florida, too.

They died in their first couple of roadkill opportunities at Louisville and Alabama, along with another head-scratching slip-up at Vanderbilt, but no one can argue they haven’t pulled off some tough ones.

Can they do it again after losing back-to-back, taking on a desperate Auburn team that has lost five straight itself? Mark Pope knows it’ll take Kentucky’s best effort, the Tigers undoubtedly talented, led by standouts Keyshawn Hall (21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG) and Tahaad Pettiford (15.0 PPG, 3.6 APG). Had they been able to avoid Josh Hubbard’s 46-point effort for Mississippi State on Wednesday, the Tigers would be feeling a lot better about themselves and out of the bubble conversation.

“Hubbard just lost his mind and almost put up a 50 spot, right? He was incredible,” Pope said this week. “But (Auburn) got their best player back. They’re really good at home. I think they’re a terrific team. They’ve knocked off the best teams in our league — Florida on the road, beat Arkansas. They’re one of those teams that’s really, really, really good when they’re at their best, and then they’ve had some struggles, like a lot of teams in our league.”

Hall and Pettiford are the top dogs, but Kevin Overton (12.3 PPG), KeShawn Murphy and Elyjah Freeman are players, too.

“They’re talented. They’re skilled. Pettiford obviously has been a problem in this league. He’s really good,” Pope continued. “Both (Hall and Murphy) are really having an impact. Overton can have a night at any given time. They’re a good team and they’re well coached, it’s gonna be a great challenge — a great challenge in a great environment. It’ll be a big-time environment.”

Why does Pope feel his team is ready to conquer the challenge in that tough, sold-out road environment in The Jungle? Why will this be closer to LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas than Louisville, Alabama and Vanderbilt?

They’ve been there and done that, he said, growing through experience.

“I think we’re more comfortable with who we are. I think it’s — hopefully through the course of the season, that part becomes more routine. Like, you’ve been there, you’ve felt it, you’ve performed great in it — and sometimes performed poorly. So it’s just that we know what it’s like together.

“So you kind of take a little bit of the variable of that off, and now it’s just more focused on the game and how we play and how well we perform.”

We’ll see what they’re made of when the Cats and Tigers tip off inside Neville Arena at 8:30 PM ET, live on ESPN.