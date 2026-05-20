How Kentucky WBB targets performed at Nike EYBL Session 2

Nothing quite signals the start of summer in the basketball world like the beginning of AAU season.

Kentucky women’s basketball targets have been among some of the top players on the Nike EYBL circuit. Session 2 in New Orleans, LA just wrapped up, so now is the perfect time to check in on how Kentucky’s top targets in the 2027 and 2028 classes are doing.

2027 5-star guard Sydney Savoury (No. 5 overall on Rivals)

The top overall scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit is Sydney Savoury, who Kentucky has been “all in on” since the day they offered her. The 5-foot-11 guard has been lighting it up this summer, averaging 23.7 points per game on 44% shooting from deep.

Savoury had a better Session 1 than Session 2 — recording three 30-pieces in Phoenix, AZ — but by no means did she have a bad Session 2. She scored at least 20 points in three of the five games she played in, reaching double-digits in each contest.

Against Missouri Phenom on May 15, Savoury posted 23 points and eight rebounds while making 10 of her 14 shots from the field. Later in the day, she recorded 20 points and seven rebounds against Philly Rise, going 7-15 (1-2 3PT) from the field.

Her next two outings on the 16th weren’t her best, scoring 15 then 13 before ending Session 2 on the 17th by scoring 24 points on 8-15 (1-3 3PT) shooting, grabbing five rebounds and coming away with five steals against Her Elite.

2027 5-star forward Jordyn Palmer (No. 6 overall on Rivals)

The third-leading scorer on the circuit is Jordyn Palmer of Philly Rise, who is averaging 20.2 points per game on 57.3% shooting from the field.

Unlike Savoury, Palmer had a much better Session 2 compared to Session 1, and she even had one of her best games of the entire summer against Savoury and Sport City Angels. In the clash between the two five-stars on the 15th, Palmer recorded 30 points, six rebounds and three steals on 11-17 shooting. That followed her opening game of Session 2 in which she had 20 points and seven rebounds against LeGynds.

Palmer had one of the best games of the entire AAU season on the 16th as she recorded an absurd 32-point, 19-rebound double-double on 12-18 shooting against Drive Nation.

The 6-foot-1 forward would record 19 points, six rebounds and five steals later that day against Fairfax Stars, and she would ultimately round out Session 2 with 22 points on 9-14 shooting against Missouri Phenom on the 17th, tallying eight rebounds and four steals along the way.

2028 4-star guard Arianna Robinson (No. 11 overall on Rivals)

Arianna Robinson, a 5-foot-10 guard in the 2028 class, is the seventh-leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 17 points per contest. She played just three games in Session 2 for Cy Fair, but all were pretty solid outings all things considered.

Against Alabama Southern Starz on the 15th, Robinson had 13 points and three rebounds, and she followed that up with a 17-point, five-rebound outing against Cal Stars later that day on 8-14 shooting.

Her final game of Session 2 would come against Savoury and Sport City Angels, where she had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5-6 shooting from the field.

Her Session 1 was certainly better-looking than her Session 2 if you just glance at the stats, but the teams she played in Session 2 were better for the most part, and Robinson more than held her own against some of the best players in the country a class above her.

2028 4-star guard Morghan Reckley (No. 17 overall on Rivals)

Morghan Reckley is emerging as one of the top point guards in the 2028 class, but her game needs some polishing before she is truly ready for the college level. She leads the circuit in turnovers committed per game at 7.1 by a pretty wide margin, but the positives of her game certainly outweigh the negatives.

For one, Reckley is also the leading passer on the circuit, dishing out 5.6 assists per game. She is also the fifth-leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit, recording 17.7 points per game on 39% shooting from beyond the arc.

One thing that sets her apart from the other three Kentucky targets listed above is that she has been pretty consistent all summer long. There aren’t really any overwhelmingly long periods of time where she plays poorly.

On the 15th, Reckley had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists against Pro Skills, and she ended her day with 19 points and six rebounds on 3-7 shooting from deep against North Tartan. The following day, she posted 20 points, five assists and four rebounds against Team Durant, then recording 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds against Indiana One. She concluded Session 2 on the 17th by putting up 17 points on 8-16 (1-2 3PT) shooting, six assists, five rebounds and four steals against Essence.

Rundown of prospects offered by Kentucky

2027

5-star guard Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – No. 2 overall, No. 1 guard – Bullis (MD)

5-star post Caroline Bradley – No. 3 overall, No. 1 post – Oak Grove (LA) – Committed to LSU

5-star guard Haylen Ayers – No. 5 overall, No. 2 guard – University School of Jackson (TN) – Included in Top 5

5-star wing Jordyn Palmer – No. 6 overall, No. 1 wing – Westtown (PA)

5-star wing Micah Ojo – No. 7 overall, No. 2 wing – Princess Anne (VA)

5-star guard Sydney Savoury – No. 9 overall, No. 3 guard – Belleville (MI)

5-star guard Ryan Carter – No. 12 overall, No. 4 guard – Friends’ Central School (PA)

4-star point guard De’Andra Minor – No. 17 overall, No. 3 point guard – Grind Prep Academy (OK)

4-star forward Sydney Mobley – No. 21 overall, No. 4 forward – Big Walnut (OH)

4-star guard Madeline Mignery – No. 40 overall, No. 15 guard – Cardinal Mooney (FL)

4-star wing Nakhai Worthy – No. 41 overall, No. 7 wing – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (GA)

Center Lisa Sirgi – Unranked – (international) – Canada

Forward Isabella Marion – Unranked (international) – Denmark

2028

4-star forward Sydney Douglas – No. 2 overall, No. 1 forward – Centennial (CA)

4-star point guard Chloe Johnson – No. 3 overall, No. 1 point guard – Marshall (MN)

4-star wing Ella Peper – No. 4 overall, No. 1 wing – Dexter Southfield (MA)

4-star point guard Morghan Reckley – No. 7 overall, No. 2 point guard – Sandy Creek (GA)

4-star guard Dakhari Blankumsee – No. 9 overall, No. 4 guard – Winton Woods (OH)

4-star guard Arianna Robinson – No. 12 overall, No. 6 guard – Plano East (TX)

4-star forward Nyajuacni Riak – No. 14 overall, No. 3 forward – La Follette (WI)

4-star guard Janiyah Hargrave – No. 15 overall, No. 8 guard – Fairmont (OH)

4-star wing Khloe Nicholson – No. 17 overall, No. 2 wing – Quincy (IL)

4-star guard Erin Thomas – No. 21 overall, No. 11 guard – Princeton (OH)

4-star guard Jhaliana Guy – No. 22 overall, No. 12 guard – Bettendorf (IA) – Committed to Stanford

4-star point guard Easton McCollough – Unranked – Farmington (AR)

Guard Leah Awe – Unranked – Stevens Point Area (WI)

Wing Tara Nachbar – Unranked – Western Reserve Academy (OH)

Wing Taylor WIlliams – Unranked – Bullis (MD)

Forward Aisha Grace van Stein – Unranked (international) Netherlands

2029

Center Jayden McClain – Unranked (no rankings for 2029 yet) – Ryle (KY)

Wing Carib Morris – Unranked (no rankings for 2029 yet) – Cresset Christian Academy (NC)

(via ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Rankings)

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