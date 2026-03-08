How Kentucky Will Find Its Five Best Offensive Linemen

Kentucky reeled in some big fish in the transfer portal to rebuild its offensive line. The Wildcats landed three multi-year starters from the Power Conference ranks: left tackle Lance Heard (Tennessee), center Coleton Price (Baylor), and right guard Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State). That leaves two open spots. How will the Wildcats fill them?

Spring practice kicks off on Tuesday. It’s the first step in a long process to discern how Cutter Leftwich will piece together the Big Blue Wall. He’s not working with a depth chart. Kentucky will mix up groups between a blue team and a white team to discover the right combination, but it’s a bit of a balancing act.

“Offensive line, it’s unique because it’s five guys coming together, seeing the game all with the same vision. When you’re playing next to a guy, you know what he’s about to say, what call he’s about to make before he even makes it,” Leftwich recently told KSR.

Creating continuity is key. Leftwich is confident that his group has what it takes in between the ears to come together, but knows it will likely be a lengthy process.

“That’s going to take time, but I tell you what, I’m really excited about what we’ve been able to do so far. We have a really intelligent group. That’s the guys we brought in and the guys who are still here. You can do some really fun things when you got a smart group.”

Leftwich Does Not Discriminate

“I’ve always had the mindset of I will play the best five guys,” Leftwich said. “I don’t care if you’re a transfer, if you’re a freshman, if you’re a redshirt freshman, been here for a couple of years, I’m always in the mindset of the five best players will play.”

That sounds like coach-speak, but his past indicates that it’s certainly the case. During his one season as the North Texas offensive line coach, he started freshmen at center and left tackle. That’s not an ideal scenario, but if that’s what it takes, it’s what it takes.

“That’s our job as a coach, to get those guys ready as soon as they walk through the door. True freshman, redshirt seniors, if you’ve played a bunch of ball or haven’t played much, the five best guys will play. We’re going to continue to look through that here throughout spring and fall.”

The Big Blue Wall’s rebuild is not going to happen overnight. Kentucky successfully executed its short-term plan in the transfer portal, but this is a long-term issue that can only be corrected by high school recruiting. Leftwich is looking for certain physical traits to pinpoint targets. Then the real recruiting begins as Leftwich tries to find the answer to an important question.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to figure out, do you love football? Do you love the game of football? Really, being able to get to know recruits, get to know their families, their back story, their history. Being able to create a connection is extremely important to me,” said the Kentucky offensive line coach.

“Everybody I recruit, you’re not just another guy on the team. Everybody to me is extremely important, everybody has a role, and everybody’s going to be treated that way, and I really think if you love the game of football, you’ll work your butt off every single day to be at your very best.”

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.