WATCH: How The Comeback Cats Made Me a Fan for Life

There is little doubt that I would have always been a Kentucky fan. It’s not exactly uncommon for kids born in the state of Kentucky to turn out that way. But for me, it was the 1998 Comeback Cats that made me fall in love with the Big Blue.

I recently went back to my parents’ house and dug through boxes of old VHS tapes, journals, newspaper clippings and Sports Illustrated magazines. What I found wasn’t just a collection of memories. It was the story of how a seven-year-old kid became obsessed with Kentucky basketball.

That season I went to my very first game. I had started writing about Kentucky in my second-grade journal. I was beginning to understand what it meant to care about a team, but I wasn’t hooked yet.

Then came March 22, 1998, and everything changed.

That spring gave Kentucky fans one of the greatest three-game stretches in program history, another banner, and it gave me a lifelong passion.

WATCH HERE:

When I started working on this video, I thought I was making it about the 1998 team. But during the process, I realized it was not just about basketball.

It’s about growing up with your parents, grandparents, aunts, & uncles cheering beside you. It’s about the moments we live for. And it’s about why so many of us in Kentucky feel like this program has always been part of us.

I was writing about Kentucky basketball back then.

I’m still writing about it now.

If you’d like to see the full story, including never-before-seen family VHS footage, my childhood journals and the memories that shaped my love for Kentucky basketball, you can watch the full KSR Explains documentary above..

Subscribe to @WatchKSR on YouTube HERE for more Kentucky basketball stories, interviews and original videos including a film breakdown of the Comeback Cats’ March run that will coming to the channel soon.