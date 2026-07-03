How Malachi Moreno can generate easy looks for Milan Momcilovic

Arguably the two most important pieces for next season’s Kentucky team are Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno. They’ll be expected to play at an All-SEC level right away in 2026-27. They can make that happen by playing off one another.

Momcilovic came from an Iowa State squad that featured a couple of high-level playmakers. Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey made life easier for the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter by finding him for clean shot attempts from deep. Those two were constantly feeding Momcilovic on the floor last season in Ames.

Per CBB Analytics, the two Iowa State duos with the highest “hookup percentage” (the percentage of a team’s total assists that were assists from an assister to a scorer) were Jefferson-to-Momcilovic at 8.4 percent and Lipsey-to-Momcilovic at 6.7 percent. For comparison, Kentucky’s top hookup percentage last season was Denzel Aberdeen to Collin Chandler at 5.4 percent.

In short, Momcilovic, who shot a nation-leading 48.7 percent from deep last season, had good passers around him who wanted to get him the ball. He expects to see something similar next season at Kentucky, especially when it comes to Moreno and transfer point guard Zoom Diallo.

“I think this offense definitely benefits me more,” he said Thursday. “I feel like it’s just a lot more movement going on. I feel like a lot more movement frees me up a little bit more and can give me some more looks.”

Momcilovic believes Moreno, in particular, will be a big contributor in inducing that movement. Moreno is a different type of playmaker compared to Jefferson, who is an athletic and versatile 6-foot-8 point forward. Moreno is going to operate at the top of the key with the ball in his hands more often than Jefferson did. Momcilovic being an elite three-point shooting threat should only free up opportunities for Moreno to find him for those “hookup” plays.

“Malachi was big, him coming back,” Momcilovic said. “I feel like playing with a passing big man is really important. It just opens the game up for everyone. I think him coming back was big.”

“The thing he’s gonna open most for me is just back door cuts and over-the-top cuts,” Momcilovic later added. “I feel like I can get a lot more easy buckets, just layups at the rim. Because a lot of guys are gonna be overplaying me. Boom, backdoor, he can find me. That is going to be huge for me — and hopefully get his assist numbers up.”

Getting to the rim more would certainly help Momcilovic expand his scoring gravity. Only eight percent of his shots last season were classified as layups, per CBB Analytics, which ranked all the way down in the 2nd percentile. He attempted just one dunk throughout the entire 2025-26 campaign.

When defenses rightfully hug up on him on the perimeter next season, the opportunity to sneak behind them will be there. It’ll be on Moreno to hit him for easy points.

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