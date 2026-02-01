How many times can you rewatch the Kentucky-Arkansas highlightS?

Mark Pope and Kentucky evened the score with John Calipari and Arkansas on Saturday, winning in Fayetteville as the underdog. The Wildcats got back on track for a sixth win in seven games, but this one was sweeter than all of the others. You know why.

As you celebrate on into the night, take a moment to rewatch the top plays from the win over the Hogs. There are over five minutes of fun. Things like Collin Chandler splashing 3s and Otega Oweh finishing at the rim. The technical fouls did not make the clip.

Enjoy.

Highlights from Kentucky-Arkansas