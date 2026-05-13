How the Kentucky Wildcats Shot the Ball at the NBA Combine
They’re playing basketball in Chicago, Illinois, at the 2026 NBA Combine. Well, technically, they aren’t playing basketball just yet. The top NBA Draft prospects got their measurements taken before taking some shots ahead of the 5-on-5 scrimmages, which tip off on Wednesday.
Three former Wildcats participated in the athletic testing portion and the shooting drills today at the NBA Combine: Otega Oweh, Malachi Moreno, and Jayden Quaintance. There’s also one Kentucky transfer portal target everyone has their eye on, Milan Momcilovic. Here’s how each performed, along with the best and worst in each category.
Spot-Up Shooting
1. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa: 20/25 (80%)
11. Milan Momcilovic: 17/25 (68%)
46. Malachi Moreno: 12/25 (48%)
46. Otega Oweh: 12/25 (48%)
60. Jayden Quaintance: 9/25 (36%)
67. Koa Peat, Arizona: 6/25 (24%)
Shooting Off the Dribble
1. Ryan Conwell, Louisville: 28/30 (93.3%)
8. Otega Oweh: 23/30 (76.7%)
13. Milan Momcilovic: 22/30 (73.3%)
44. Malachi Moreno: 17/30 (56.7%)
66. Jayden Quaintance: 11/30 (36.7%)
68. Flory Bidunga, Kansas/Louisville: 8/30 (26.7%)
3-Point Star Drill
1. Kingston Flemings, Houston: 19/25 (76%)
13. Milan Momcilovic: 16/25 (64%)
35. Otega Oweh: 12/25 (48%)
64. Malachi Moreno: 6/25 (24%)
64. Jayden Quaintance: 6/25 (24%)
67. Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia: 5/25 (20%)
Shuttle Run
1. Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State: 2.48 seconds
18. Otega Oweh: 2.86 seconds
43. Milan Momcilovic: 2.95 seconds
63. Malachi Moreno: 3.11 seconds
71. Koa Peat: 3.39 seconds
* Jayden Quaintance only participated in the shooting portion of the NBA Combine.
Maximum Vertical Leap
1. Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech: 45.5 inches
33. Otega Oweh: 37 inches
66. Milan Momcilovic: 32 inches
70. Malachi Moreno: 29 inches
71. Aday Mara: 28 inches
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No-Step Vertical
1. Tobi Lawal: 40 inches
33. Otega Oweh: 31 inches
60. Milan Momcilovic: 27.5 inches
69. Malachi Moreno: 25.5 inches
71. Aday Mara: 24 inches
How Much Do NBA Combine Numbers Matter?
Kon Knueppel set an NBA rookie record by making 273 three-pointers last season. He only netted 8/23 threes from the wing at the NBA Combine a year ago.
NBA scouts have tape on 1,300 shots Otega Oweh attempted against a live defense during his college career. Should 80 shots against air drastically impact his stock? Probably not.
Like the NFL Combine, the most valuable insight gained at the NBA Combine are in meetings with prospects and conversations between agents and front offices during the week in Chicago. The results of those meetings will define who decides to stay in college or go to the NBA. The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is May 27 at midnight.
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