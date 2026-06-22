How the NCAA's coaching-change transfer rule works

With Dusty May’s surprise departure for the NBA, the transfer portal will reopen for any Wolverines interested in playing college basketball elsewhere. Reports say Michigan assistant head coach Mike Boynton Jr. will slide over one chair to replace May as head coach, preventing a potential coaching carousel in the sport and any blockbuster hire in Ann Arbor. Still, the NCAA’s new transfer portal rules allow Michigan’s current roster to pursue other opportunities, should they choose to do so.

The portal rule was made in January of this year, opening the door to a 15-day transfer period once a new coach is hired or publicly announced. With Boynton likely taking the job soon, Michigan’s roster will soon be up for grabs, although the internal hire should help player retention.

Per the NCAA’s rule, if Michigan doesn’t have a new coach within 30 days, the portal will then open to the 15-day period. But it seems that promoting Boynton is the move, which could mean that guys like Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, J.P. Estrella, Moustapha Thiam, Brandon McCoy Jr., and Quinn Costello could reconsider their allegiance to Michigan.

Of course, this could also have a huge impact on the current recruiting of international prospect Nikola Kusturica. The Wildcats were presumed out, but May’s exit may change things. KSR will stay on top of it.

In the meantime, the college basketball world watches Michigan’s roster and the possibility that some Wolverines could get poached unexpectedly.

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