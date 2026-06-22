How will Mark Pope Replace Otega Oweh's Production?

On the day Otega Oweh celebrates his 23rd birthday, I’m obliged to ask a question that I can’t seem to find an answer for: What’s Mark Pope going to do without No. 00?

It’s a question that somehow has eluded conversation around Big Blue Nation. We have watched Pope coach Kentucky for two seasons, and Oweh was clearly the best player on the floor in almost every single game. He holds the school record for most points ever by a two-year player with 1,255.

It’s not just that Oweh was Pope’s most reliable scorer. Otega Oweh gave Kentucky basketball fans some of their best moments since the pandemic. He went on the road to play his former team, then scored UK’s final 18 points, including the game-winner with 6 seconds on the clock. Oh, and then he blocked the potential game-winning shot at the other end of the floor. That’s Malik Monk behavior.

A month later, he ripped out Oklahoma’s heart again, this time at the SEC Tournament. It also might be BBN’s only positive moment in Nashville since 2019.

Pope’s second Kentucky basketball season was underwhelming, but once again, Oweh was prepared to deliver a moment of inspiration. Steven Peake knows the historical context better than me, but this kind of buzzer-beater is just not something we’re used to seeing at Kentucky, and we’re used to seeing A LOT of great things on the basketball court.

Once again, I must ask the question: How is Mark Pope going to replace that? I don’t have the answer to that specific question, but I think I know why no one’s talking about it.

First and foremost, fans fear it will not be adequately replaced. Mark Pope gave fans reasons to be optimistic once the tumultuous offseason slowed to a halt, but it’s not because of the backcourt. There is a path to success with Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo, yet it’s not the clearest possible path. Each has their fair share of turnover issues and inefficient play throughout their careers, to wonder what we’ll see on a night-by-night basis.

Secondly, I don’t think fans properly understand what Oweh gave to Kentucky. He will be one of the most under-appreciated Kentucky basketball players of the 21st century because his teams failed to make deep NCAA Tournament runs. They were good, not great squads with double-digit losses. His style of play also doesn’t pop off the page. Similar to Keith Bogans, people don’t line up to watch highlights of undersized guards who play bully-ball to win from midrange.

It’s genuinely terrifying to think about what Kentucky would have been if the Wildcats did not have No. 00 over the last two seasons. Plenty of people are optimistic that, despite the loss, Kentucky can take a step forward. The Wildcats will need more than a bunch of Milan Momcilovic threes to fill the void.

Admittedly, I loathe those who complain without offering potential solutions. Please, if you have any, share them on KSBoard. I love the addition of Wilkins, but is it going to be enough? Please, talk me off a ledge, Basketball Bennies.