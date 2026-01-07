Virginia defensive line transfer Hunter Osborne commits to Arkansas

Kentucky is getting numerous transfer defensive tackle targets on campus as new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and defensive line coach Anwar Stewart look rebuild the front as this unit switches schemes. The Cats quickly added LSU transfer Ahmad Breaux but lost out on another target on Tuesday.

Hunter Osborne is returning to the SEC but this third college football home will be at Arkansas.

Hunter Osborne is a former blue-chip recruit in the 2023 high school cycle who stayed close to home and signed with Alabama. After not receiving much playing through his first two seasons on campus, Osborne relocated to Virginia in 2025. The defensive tackle recorded 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt sophomore on a team that reached the ACC Championship and won 11 games this past season. Kentucky got the first visit but Osborne quickly committed to the Hogs after his trip to Fayetteville wrapped up.

Other Kentucky targets Ian Geffrard (Arkansas to Texas), Michai Boireau (Florida to Ole Miss), and Jordan Thomas (Georgia to South Carolina) have all come off the board as we’ve seen a run on defensive tackles in the portal. The attention now turns to Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong who just wrapped up a visit to UK. The SEC defensive tackle has scheduled trips remaining with Arkansas and Clemson.

Players are starting to come off the board quickly. Defensive tackle is once again a position that is highly coveted in the portal.

Kentucky’s transfer commits