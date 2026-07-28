I-65 in Louisville is Reopening Slightly Ahead of Schedule

The haters who said they couldn’t do it were wrong. Construction crews have spent the summer replacing bridges on I-65 in the heart of Louisville. Now, one of the state’s busiest stretches of road is ready to reopen ahead of schedule.

Governor Andy Beshear revealed on Tuesday that I-65 will open when the clock strikes midnight, turning the calendar to July 29. Initial plans called for the road to be shut down through July 31.

Opening 48 hours early may not seem like a minor miracle, but have you ever been involved in a construction project? If you’re on time, you’re early. In this case, two days early feels like two months. I’m shocked, STUNNED they were able to accomplish this feat in time for the start of the new school year. Bravo!

Just because the road is reopening, it doesn’t mean the construction is completely finished. As the original plans called for, the stretch of I-65 between the Watterson and Spaghetti Junction will be restricted to two-lane traffic in each direction, with a 40 mph speed limit, while construction continues until mid-2027.

“Now that we have rebuilt enough of the deck and superstructure to carry four lanes of traffic, two in each direction, we want drivers to note that this 5-mile I-65 corridor is still a construction zone, there’s still work to be done,” Matt Bullock, chief district engineer for KYTC, told reporters. “The speed limit, I think it’s important to note, will be 40 miles per hour just south of the CSX bridge to the north end of the project in the Spaghetti Junction.”

I-65 Ramps Still Closed

Traffic patterns have not completely returned to normal. These closures are still in effect.

June 2026 to late 2026 Preston Street ramp to I-65 North Floyd Street/Magnolia Street and Preston Street ramp to I-65 South Arthur Street ramp from I-65 South (Exit 134)

June 2026 to August 2027 1st Street/Liberty Street ramp to I-65 South

June 2026 to October 2027 Brook Street ramp from I-65 North St. Catherine Street ramp to I-65 North Preston Highway ramp to I-264 East Preston Highway ramp to I-264 North Fair/Expo Center Main Gate exit from I-264 East



Bad News for the Can Opener

The reopening of the I-65 corridor is great news for drivers, but terrible news for the Louisville Can Opener. A viaduct on 3rd Street near the UofL campus, nearby residents have been amused for years to see a semi-truck stuck after failing to acknowledge the low clearance. A once infrequent novelty transformed into a plague.

With I-65 closed, truckers used GPS to navigate side streets, rather than take the detour all the way around Louisville on the Watterson Expressway bypass. It led many directly into the teeth of the Louisville Can Opener. Officials added approximately 20 signs nearby to warn truckers, even closing parts of lanes to put on display an electric light with flashing lights, but it did not matter.

Through the I-65 shutdown, the Louisville Can Opener claimed 45 victims. That’s more than five a week, almost one per workday. It was a banner year for the Can Opener, one we’ll be talking about for generations.