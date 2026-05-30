I-65 Summer Shutdown will Drastically Alter Traffic in Louisville

Detour will become the defining term to describe the city of Louisville this summer. Beginning Monday, one of the busiest roads in the state of Kentucky will be shut down when I-65 undergoes a major construction project.

From June 1 through at least July 31, I-65 will be closed from the Watterson Expressway to Spaghetti Junction. This stretch of road is used by approximately 125,000 automobiles a day. They’re all going to have to find a different way to get through the largest city in Kentucky.

The closure will allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to replace three bridges that were originally constructed in the 1950s, which are currently in poor condition. The closure is expected to end on Aug. 1, but construction will still be ongoing, with only two open lanes in each direction of I-65.

To put it bluntly, a traffic nightmare is on the horizon. So, how should you get around the I-65 shutdown?

For tourists and regional travelers, the Watterson Expressway will serve as a 16-mile detour around the city. Southbound travelers will be directed east to I-64 to connect with the Louisville bypass, while northbound traffic will go west around the city.

For people who use I-65 every day to get to work, like Shannon the Dude, there are other ways to navigate around the city without taking the long way around the Watterson.

Preston Highway and Preston Street should expect an uptick in traffic. On the other side of I-65, 3rd and 4th Street in Old Louisville will be popular detours. Folks from the South End will fill the four lanes on 7th Street to reach downtown.

If you are directionally challenged and rely on apps to get around, Waze is an official partner of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and should provide the best alternative routes. Transportation officials advise folks to budget an additional 15 minutes of travel time, but let’s be honest, it’ll probably be worse, especially in the first week of the 1-65 closure.

Driving around Louisville is going to be a mess this summer. Mentally prepare for the headaches right now.

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