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Kentucky lands commitment from offensive tackle Ian Walker

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett24 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition comes at a position of need.

Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School offensive tackle Ian Walker has committed to Kentucky.

Ian Walker is the No. 408 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, the No. 35 overall tackle, and a top-10 prospect in New Jersey. Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich made a trip to the Mid-Atlantic to see Walker in New Jersey. The Cats continued their strong push after that. Walker was in Lexington for a spring practice visit in April. The high three-star recruit also made stops at Florida, Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Oregon. Then UK made one final push to close this recruitment.

The latest addition will return to Lexington for his official visit on June 12. Ian Walker is the third offensive line commit in this class joining Brady Hull and Matthias Burrell.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 283 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 337 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 408 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 435 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 465 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 556 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 557 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 592 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 658 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 663 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,066 overall)

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2026-05-10