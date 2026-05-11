Kentucky lands commitment from offensive tackle Ian Walker

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition comes at a position of need.

Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School offensive tackle Ian Walker has committed to Kentucky.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Ian Walker has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 305 OT from Burlington Township, NJ chose the Wildcats over Florida and Ohio State



“BBN, I’m bleeding blue”https://t.co/A5zMUeuOoo pic.twitter.com/3sO38QOh1t — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2026

Ian Walker is the No. 408 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, the No. 35 overall tackle, and a top-10 prospect in New Jersey. Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich made a trip to the Mid-Atlantic to see Walker in New Jersey. The Cats continued their strong push after that. Walker was in Lexington for a spring practice visit in April. The high three-star recruit also made stops at Florida, Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Oregon. Then UK made one final push to close this recruitment.

The latest addition will return to Lexington for his official visit on June 12. Ian Walker is the third offensive line commit in this class joining Brady Hull and Matthias Burrell.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class