'If it's open, I'm gonna shoot it': Me'Arah O'Neal wants to be an elite three-point shooter at Kentucky

You could compile a long list of reasons why Big Blue Nation should be excited about the addition of Me’Arah O’Neal to next year’s Kentucky women’s basketball team, and perhaps atop that list should be her three-point shooting.

Across two seasons at Florida, the 6-foot-4 forward has shot 34% from beyond the arc on 2.4 attempts per game. Last season, she shot 38.1% from deep on 2.9 attempts from the three-point line per contest. If you stuck her on last year’s team, she would have been Kentucky’s best three-point shooter percentage-wise. Yes, even above Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone, who were battling for Kentucky’s single-season made threes record last season.

Kentucky should already have one of the best — maybe even the best — frontcourts in the nation with O’Neal and Clara Strack, but they’ll most likely be one of the best shooting frontcourts in women’s college basketball next year as well.

O’Neal has never really been one to jack up a ton of threes night in and night out, but she has the ability to stretch defenses with her play on the perimeter. After talking to her at media day, it sounds like O’Neal has the green light to let it fly at Kentucky.

“It’s kind of a non-negotiable. If it’s open, I’m gonna shoot it. I can’t help myself,” she told KSR.

That’s part of what got her to Kentucky in the first place. When she was in the transfer portal, she was in constant communication with Kenny Brooks and the coaching staff, and they made it clear that they want her to play her style.

“Well, Coach Brooks, if I didn’t talk to him every day, it was probably every other day that I talked to him,” O’Neal said. “The way that he cared about me, the way he showed he cared about me stood out. What he’s done with his program stood out, everybody on his coaching staff stood out. It just felt right to come here and join the family.”

Brooks wasn’t necessarily trying to make a pitch to O’Neal on why she should come to Kentucky. Instead, it was more about wanting to help her achieve her goals.

“I wouldn’t even say he was talking to me about some things, it was just more about me and what I wanted to do,” she added. “He was just there to help me get to where I want to go, and that’s what he said — he would help me get to where I want to go, and that is to the WNBA.”

At the end of the day, O’Neal is just thrilled about the opportunity to go to work and maybe add some hardware to the trophy case — her own as well as Kentucky’s — before ultimately going the pro route.

“It’s a big opportunity. I’m blessed to be here, blessed to have the opportunity — just getting better everyday, just seeing glimpses of what this season could look like, what the future could hold. It’s been very exciting, and I’m just blessed to be here.”

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