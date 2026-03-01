In No World Should Auburn Make the NCAA Tournament over Undefeated Miami (OH)

March is here and has brought Madness with it. Yes, there is plenty of chaos happening on the court that is delightful, but there’s a different kind of March Madness that is completely insufferable. We have reached a place in time where respected individuals in the basketball world are openly campaigning against an undefeated Miami (Oh) team to make the NCAA Tournament.

Am I taking crazy pills? The March Madness I loved propped up mid-majors. Now we’re trying to tear them down for not playing anybody? This is DERANGED!

I’m old enough to remember the hysteria surrounding Jameer Nelson‘s undefeated St. Joe’s team in 2003. When they lost in the A-10 Tournament, they weren’t knocked out of the NCAA Tournament. They got a No. 1 seed.

There’s another undefeated mid-major that Kentucky fans remember fondly. The year before the Wildcats capped off an undefeated regular season, they ran into a 35-0 Wichita State team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It produced an instant classic that ended with Fred VanVleet missing a game-winning three at the buzzer.

Of course, these aren’t apples-to-apples comparisons. Those versions of the Atlantic 10 and Missouri Valley brought more juice than the MAC. It doesn’t matter. You know how hard it is to go undefeated in this sport? Miami is 29-0. These are the teams that have started a season 29-0 since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985:

2026 Miami

2021 Gonzaga

2017 Gonzaga

2015 Kentucky

2014 Wichita St

2005 Illinois

1991 UNLV

And yet, for some strange reason, we’re debating Miami’s merits. Why? It’s disgusting.

Would You Rather…

See a team in the NCAA Tournament that started the season 29-0, or one that can’t stop losing? Auburn is the team that can’t stop losing. The Tigers are in everyone’s crosshairs, thanks to Bruce Pearl. The former Auburn coach said on Saturday that he does not believe the Redhawks are among the 68 best teams in the country.

“Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams, or are we going to select the 68 best teams? If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion,” Pearl said on the TNT set. “Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country.”

He did not mention the team his son coaches, but Steven Pearl‘s squad is one of those teams that could knock Miami out of the field. If you recall, Bruce retired the day before practice started, forcing the university to promote his son to the head coaching post. Things have not gone well for Auburn down the stretch.

Auburn went 1-6 in February. Their only win should have been a loss to Kentucky, but we don’t need to go down that path. On Saturday, the Tigers suffered a Quad 3 loss to a 12-17 Ole Miss team, dropping Auburn to one game above .500. Despite losing to three teams at the bottom of the SEC, Joe Lunardi has them as one of the final four teams in the NCAA Tournament. What are we doing?

The (Mid) Major Flaw that Kills At-Large NCAA Tournament Hopefuls

Miami head coach Travis Steele is making the media rounds to whip up support for his team if they do not win the MAC Conference Tournament. He’s well aware of their weak schedule, but has lamented the fact that Power Conference foes didn’t want to put them on the schedule.

Miami has played zero Quad 1 games and only one Quad 2 game. On Saturday, Iowa lost to an 11-win Penn State team that only has two wins in Big Ten play. It will not kill their NCAA Tournament resume because it’s just a Quad 2 loss. A Power Conference team can lose to the worst team in their league, and it’s treated the same as the best win on Miami’s schedule. That’s not right. Hopefully, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will make it right and include Miami in the field, regardless of what happens over the last two weeks of the season.

My Kinda March Madness

March Madness got its name, not by debating teams on paper, but with memorable moments on the hardwood. Hawaii gave us one on the final day of February as the Cal State Fullerton commentary crew said, “Oh no,” as the ball went through the net at the buzzer. Let’s have more of this and less stupid bubble talk.