An incoming Kentucky women's soccer player is competing for a spot on US youth national team

One of the best young soccer players in the nation is coming to play for the Wildcats. But first, she’ll try to represent her home country.

McKenzie Godfrey, an incoming freshman forward for the Kentucky women’s soccer team, has been called up to the United States U-18 Youth National Team Training Camp. The Atlanta native is one of just 24 players (all born in 2008) called up to the U-18 WNT camp, where she’ll compete at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, GA.

Camp started on Thursday and will continue until Friday, July 3. The U-18 and U-19 WNTs will run concurrent training camps, both featuring 24 players for a total of 48 (35 current college players, 13 incoming freshmen), but not everyone will make the final roster. This camp is what will determine the final roster that the USYNT will take to Poland for this year’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which begins in September.

Rockin' the Red, White, & Blue 🇺🇸



Incoming freshman McKenzie Godfrey has been called up to US U-18 National Team Training Camp this week! pic.twitter.com/40HP6u8TMm — Kentucky Women's Soccer (@UKWomensSoccer) June 25, 2026

Godfrey, who committed to UK in Oct. 2024, is one of six incoming freshmen for Kentucky women’s soccer head coach Troy Fabiano going into 2026. She is a graduate of Midtown (GA) High School, where she earned GHSA All-Star MVP and GHSA 4A Region Player of the Year honors this past season. She’s one of two players from Tophat SC (Brynna Burrus) to make the U-18 WNT camp. Gofrey helped the club win the Girls Academy National Championships in 2023 and 2026.

Kentucky women’s soccer is coming off a season that saw the Wildcats finish 12-4-5 (5-2-3 SEC) before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to rival Louisville in penalty kicks. Adding a young talent capable of competing for a spot on the national team should only help UK going into 2026 and beyond.