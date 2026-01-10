Indiana blows out Oregon, ends Will Stein's tenure with the Ducks

Will Stein‘s time in Oregon has come to an end, but a new era in Lexington is officially underway.

Stein, Kentucky football’s new head football coach, saw his tenure as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator come to an end on Friday night in the Peach Bowl. Going up against undefeated Indiana, the top-ranked Hoosiers smoked Oregon by a final score of 56-22 to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.

While this wasn’t pretty for Stein and his offense, it does mean that he’s now able to dedicate 100 percent of his focus on being the next head coach of the Wildcats. With the transfer portal still a week away from closing, he’ll soon make his way back to the Bluegrass, where he’ll continue to build his debut roster for the 2026 season.

Stein’s group did not have much success with the juggernaut that is suddenly Indiana football. After QB Dante Moore threw a pick-6 on the opening play of the game, Oregon responded with a long touchdown drive to knot the score at 7-7. But it was nothing but the Hoosiers from there. Indiana ripped off 35 straight points before the Ducks finally scored another touchdown midway through the third quarter.

In the end, Stein’s offense finished with three touchdowns against Indiana, including a successful two-point conversion. Moore’s night came to an end with 285 passing yards (24-39), two of his team’s touchdowns, and the interception to begin the game. The Ducks racked up 20 first downs and 378 total yards of offense (285 passing, 93 rushing), which was actually more than Indiana in both categories (18 first downs, 362 yards).

But three first-half turnovers for Oregon dug them far too deep a hole — Indiana capitalized on every mistake. The Ducks were also down their top two starting running backs due to injury. Indiana is playing unbelievably great football right now. They’ll face Miami (FL) in the CFP championship game on Monday, Jan. 19.

Despite having to split responsibilities as Kentucky’s head coach and Oregon’s OC for over five weeks now, Stein has still managed the portal well. UK is up to 14 transfer commits so far, including an addition from Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey, with more visitors expected on campus this weekend. But now those potential future Wildcats will be able to meet with Stein in person while on these visits.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB (6-2, 180) Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore

