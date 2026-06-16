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Indiana catcher transfer Brayden Ricketts commits to Kentucky

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett26 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky has finally landed a catcher after losing Owen Jenkins, Tagger Tyson, and Alex Duffey all to the portal.

Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts has committed to Kentucky.

After taking a redshirt season in 2025, the Canada native played in 48 games in 2026 with 43 starts (27 designated hitter, 16 catcher). The left-handed hitter slashed .235/.377/.451 across 193 plate appearances with six doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI, and 36 free passes. Ricketts’ batting average was not strong but this was a young player who got on base (24.3% free pass rate) and hit the ball out of the park (4.7% home run rate) at a good clip. There was some draft buzz for this power conference transfer.

The Big Ten transfer will arrive at Kentucky with three years of eligibility remaining. Brayden Ricketts is now the fourth left-handed bat that the Cats have added to the roster via the portal this offseason joining Brody Chrisman (OF | Akron), Owen Lee (INF | Tennessee Tech), and Alex Kelsey (OF | Saint Joseph’s).

Kentucky baseball transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | AkronRedshirt SeniorAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright StateSeniorAll-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | SeattleRedshirt JuniorMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMarylandJuniorMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J.) HighRiderRedshirt SeniorTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee TechRedshirt JuniorShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western CarolinaSeniorFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’sJuniorAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndianaRedshirt SophomoreLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.

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2026-06-16