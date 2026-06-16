Indiana catcher transfer Brayden Ricketts commits to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky has finally landed a catcher after losing Owen Jenkins, Tagger Tyson, and Alex Duffey all to the portal.

Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts has committed to Kentucky.

BREAKING: Indiana transfer catcher Brayden Ricketts has committed to Kentucky😼



Ricketts batted .250 with 9 HRs this past season. https://t.co/4jP7EyE11n pic.twitter.com/HUwtbsGas0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 16, 2026

After taking a redshirt season in 2025, the Canada native played in 48 games in 2026 with 43 starts (27 designated hitter, 16 catcher). The left-handed hitter slashed .235/.377/.451 across 193 plate appearances with six doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI, and 36 free passes. Ricketts’ batting average was not strong but this was a young player who got on base (24.3% free pass rate) and hit the ball out of the park (4.7% home run rate) at a good clip. There was some draft buzz for this power conference transfer.

The Big Ten transfer will arrive at Kentucky with three years of eligibility remaining. Brayden Ricketts is now the fourth left-handed bat that the Cats have added to the roster via the portal this offseason joining Brody Chrisman (OF | Akron), Owen Lee (INF | Tennessee Tech), and Alex Kelsey (OF | Saint Joseph’s).

Kentucky baseball transfer commits