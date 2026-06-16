Indiana catcher transfer Brayden Ricketts commits to Kentucky
The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky has finally landed a catcher after losing Owen Jenkins, Tagger Tyson, and Alex Duffey all to the portal.
Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts has committed to Kentucky.
After taking a redshirt season in 2025, the Canada native played in 48 games in 2026 with 43 starts (27 designated hitter, 16 catcher). The left-handed hitter slashed .235/.377/.451 across 193 plate appearances with six doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI, and 36 free passes. Ricketts’ batting average was not strong but this was a young player who got on base (24.3% free pass rate) and hit the ball out of the park (4.7% home run rate) at a good clip. There was some draft buzz for this power conference transfer.
The Big Ten transfer will arrive at Kentucky with three years of eligibility remaining. Brayden Ricketts is now the fourth left-handed bat that the Cats have added to the roster via the portal this offseason joining Brody Chrisman (OF | Akron), Owen Lee (INF | Tennessee Tech), and Alex Kelsey (OF | Saint Joseph’s).
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
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