'It can be done': Indiana’s title run fuels optimism for the Will Stein Era at Kentucky

Two years ago, if someone told you Indiana would win the national championship in football, you’d try to sell them some oceanfront property in Arizona. Coming into the 2025 season, the Hoosiers were the losingest program in major college football history. At the end of it, they are one of the most remarkable, winning the school’s first national title to cap off a perfect 16-0 season. Indiana’s unlikely rise to the top is proof of what is possible in the new age of college football, specifically, how the transfer portal, NIL, and revenue-sharing can flip the script for even the lowliest of cellar-dwellers.

Down here in the Bluegrass, Indiana’s national championship run has instilled even more hope into the start of the Will Stein era. The situations are slightly different, Curt Cignetti taking the job at Indiana with only Division II, FCS, and Group of Five head coaching experience, and Stein taking the job at Kentucky with zero head coaching experience and two seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator under his belt; however, the principal remains the same. With the right resources, the right personnel, and a forward-thinking approach, a program can quickly go from pretender to contender. As Cignetti said on SportsCenter as the confetti rained down, the Hoosiers winning it all is proof that it can be done.

Hours earlier on Monday, Will Stein was asked about Indiana’s Cinderella story. He smartly latched onto it, calling it a blueprint for what he wants to do at Kentucky. The Hoosiers beat Oregon twice this past season, most recently a 56-22 thumping in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“Coach Cignetti is an elite coach. They have a number one pick at quarterback, you know. They have got really good players. They have great scheme. They have invested in their program from the minute he stepped on campus. So, yeah, it can be done. That’s the exciting part about college football now. A team like Indiana is in the national championship game. And it’s no fluke that they have a real team. I lost to them twice. Got my butt whooped two weeks ago by them. They are a real team with real players and real coaches. And, yeah, that’s the beauty of college.

“And that’s what I am saying, you can be a young coach, an old coach. If you are not adapting, you are lost; like, you are not going to win. And that’s the goal from us as a coaching staff. Obviously, us as an athletic department as a whole, not just football, everybody, to push the needle forward. And you can see IU has done that and done it really well.”

In his first season at Indiana, Cignetti guided Indiana to a 10-0 start, the best in program history. Ultimately, the Hoosiers went 11-2 in 2024, losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Indiana’s administration doubled down during the offseason, literally, giving Cignetti an 8-year contract that doubled his salary to $8 million per year and included resource commitments for stadium enhancements and athlete and staff compensation. Boosters, including billionaire Mark Cuban, were more than happy to invest, too, giving Cignetti plenty to work with. The results speak for themselves.

Is Stein as set up for success at Kentucky? It’s early, but he believes so. The Cats have a top ten class from the transfer portal, per 247 Sports’ rankings. Upgrades to the stadium are underway to bring in more revenue to help the department be competitive.

“I work for the best president, the best AD in the country,” Stein said. “So these guys have done everything and more to support us. And, I feel really good about the future and making sure that we keep pushing the envelope. But I can’t say enough good about Mitch Barnhart and what he has done for me so far.

“And, yeah, I mean, I feel like — are we completely there? I think everybody is trying to push – every program across the country. So it is not just Kentucky. But they have resourced me definitely in a good way to feel like we can push the envelope with player acquisition, retention, and then building the best coaching staff possible.”

Part of that is bringing in not one, but two front office staffers, general manager Pat Biondo and assistant general manager Pete Nochta, to help with roster building, recruiting, and contract negotiations. Stein said that in this day and age, “you cannot run a program without [general managers].” Schematically, Stein’s system is modern, too, adaptable to play with multiple formations and tempos. Stein may just be 36 years old, but he’s been taking notes for years, preparing for the moment that he was handed the reins of his own program.

“The best guys I’ve coached for or coached with or played for were themselves,” Stein said. “And that’s the most exciting part about me being here, is that I can be fully me. And that’s going to be somebody that’s extremely passionate about this university, passionate about coaching, putting really smart guys around me to help with decision-making, and then cutting it loose, like, not being afraid of anybody.”

Cignetti famously told reporters in his introductory press conference at Indiana in 2023, “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.” Stein hasn’t been quite that brash yet, but yesterday, we got another confident quote as he looked ahead at the challenges that await in the SEC.

“You know, everybody keeps talking about, you have got to do this, you have got to play these guys. I mean, they have to play us too, you know? Like, they have got to play us. So, let’s put a great team together that’s tough, smart, dependable, plays four quarters of football, is connected, and let’s see what happens. That’s what I am excited about.”