Injury Report: Kentucky Starts Fall Camp Without a Handful of Contributors

The first season of the Will Stein era kicks off on Thursday with the first practice of fall camp. Kentucky has a relatively healthy roster, but the Wildcats will not have 100% participation when practices begin.

A couple of players are still rehabbing from season-ending injuries. A knee injury sidelined wide receiver Nic Anderson during his final month at LSU. That was around the time EDGE Sam Greene suffered his season-ending knee injury. Both players are working out and are expected to return to action soon.

Former Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes missed spring practice. That’s one reason why the Wildcats brought in reinforcements, flipping Martels Carter from safety and adding a pair of junior college running backs. Barnes will not be practicing when fall camp begins. Outside linebacker Jaden Smith is another player who will be absent during week one of practice.

The most surprising addition to the Kentucky football injury report is Tegra Tshabola. A two-year starter at Ohio State, the left guard was one of the biggest offseason additions for the program.

“He underwent a minor procedure, but he won’t miss much time. We expect him ready to go in a week,” said Stein.

Tshabola’s surprising procedure sounds familiar. The guy who lines up next to him, Lance Heard, missed the final week of spring practice for a minor procedure. The preseason All-SEC left tackle will be good to go when the whistle blows on Thursday.

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