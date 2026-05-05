Take a Look Inside the Churchill Downs Infield During Kentucky Derby Week with KSR

Parents and Grandparents understand the unique feeling that happens when they see the spark in a child’s eye on Christmas morning. The English language doesn’t have a word to describe the pride and joy in that moment. Instead of watching a child open a gift, today you can see that same emotion coming from a middle-aged bald man at Churchill Downs.

In case you’re new here, the Kentucky Derby is kinda my thing. It’s the biggest weekend of the year at the Roush House. Fortunately, all of the fine folks here at Kentucky Sports Radio are generous enough to give me the weekend off to have my fun. Well, we made an exception this year.

Steven Peake grabbed the KSR camera and joined me on my quest to conquer the Infield by enjoying cold drinks and winning bets. I’m here to inform you that we only accomplished one of those things.

The Churchill Downs Infield is more tame for the Kentucky Oaks. That means I had a little more real estate to walk barefoot to the betting windows. There may be a few curse words here and there, but I think you’ll enjoy the latest installment of the KSRoad Trip Series.

Once again, I apologize to all of those who tailed my picks this weekend. The program was colder than the air temperature, and it was the coldest Kentucky Derby in 30-some odd years.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.