Iowa State clobbers Tennessee State, advances to face Kentucky in the Round of 32

No Cinderella story in St. Louis for Kentucky’s potential Round of 32 opponent, unfortunately — the No. 2 seed in the Midwest looked like the No. 2 seed on Friday.

Iowa State, who opened as a 24.5-point favorite vs. Tennessee State, had no issues handling business in a 34-point beatdown at the Enterprise Center. The Cyclones saw four players score in double figures, led by Killyan Toure with 25 on 8-12 shooting, followed by Nate Heise with 22 points, Milan Momcilovic with 17 and Blake Buchanan with 11.

As a team, they shot 52.8 percent from the field, 45.8 percent from three and 77.8 percent at the line while smoking the Tigers on the glass (43-29) and bench points (50-6). They assisted on 24 of 38 total buckets and forced 16 turnovers leading to 23 points the other way.

There is no storyline bigger than superstar guard Joshua Jefferson going down with an ankle injury, though, leaving the game just two minutes in and being seen on crutches shortly after receiving x-rays before sitting at the end of the bench in a boot for the remainder of the blowout win.

A good look at Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson. He left the game in the first half pic.twitter.com/4v8Y1VcTmd — Grant (@Grant_salsman) March 20, 2026

“For our team, Joshua is such a huge part of everything we do,” ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger said on the broadcast shortly after the injury. “So we have a more guard-oriented attack when he’s not out there.”

Jefferson is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game as a do-it-all superstar for the Cyclones, named a Second Team AP All-American as one of the best players in the entire NCAA Tournament field. ESPN ranks him No. 8 overall, calling him “the most important player on the roster.”

It’s a massive absence, obviously, but this Iowa State team just scored 108 points without him and the Cats will have their hands full.

Time to see what this group is made of on Sunday.