Is Kentucky a basketball or football school? J Batt demands excellence with both

Do not expect a war between the basketball and football departments with Kentucky’s new athletics director forced to pick a side. J Batt is not only confident that both can dominate in their respective sports, but he also expects and demands it.

Officially hired on Monday as the next UK Athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue, LLC, Batt confirmed prior comments about his commitment to football as a revenue driver. When he made the move from Georgia Tech to Michigan State this time last year, he turned heads at his introductory presser by saying, “It’s imperative that we support all our sports, but do not be confused. Every athletics department competing at the highest level must be successful in football.”

In a one-on-one conversation with KSR’s Matt Jones, he doubled down on that line of thinking.

“Football is important, and building off of the revenue that can be driven through football is essential,” Batt said.

Things are a bit different in Lexington, however, as basketball not only pulls its own weight, but is a driver by itself. It’s the winningest program in the history of the sport and brings in the cash to back that up with the most passionate fanbase in the country.

You can’t afford to leave hoops behind in favor of football — you just gotta crush both.

Is that possible?

“Absolutely,” Batt made clear, turning toward his half-decade at Alabama that saw Nick Saban dominate on the field and Nate Oats build his own program into a national contender on the hardwood. “What I’m telling you is, I had a chance to be a part of a program that did both right when I was in Tuscaloosa. There was the rise of basketball and the continued success of football, so it can be done.

“The reality is Kentucky basketball has set the championship standard. That is not going to change in no way, shape, or form.”

First time in Rupp Arena 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NstvPNDwSn — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 15, 2026

There is no such thing as making too much money for an athletic department. There are always jerseys to buy, projects to build, and, now, players to pay. Both sports dominating means more cash in the piggy bank to take care of everything else.

That’s Batt’s plan in Lexington.

“At the end of the day, you’ll learn about me — I’m a hopeless romantic for college athletics, right?” he said. “I still believe, and believe to my core, that the opportunity mission of college athletics matters. Both of those drive revenue to protect the opportunity mission of college athletics, and we’re going to do that.

“So, the answer to your question is, I do think we can do both. I think one supplements the other, and as this continues to evolve, success around both also leads to success in our other sports.”

To make sure those things happen, there is no time to waste. That’s why he met with both coaches right when he arrived on Monday to get on the same page on day one.

What are his takeaways? We’ll start with Will Stein.

“I know he’s had some incredible early success in recruiting,” Batt said. “Seems like we’re in a great place. I look forward to diving in with him and learning more, and learning more about the program, but feel really good about where we are and where we’re headed.”

As for Mark Pope, he once again stressed that basketball will return to the gold standard it should be, and that it’s his responsibility to help them get there.

“I mean, the brand of Kentucky basketball — there’s none better and none bigger,” Batt added. “From the external side, this is an incredible program, and one that I can’t wait to be a part of. I’ll tell you, I had a chance to visit with Coach Pope this morning, I feel great about what we’re doing, but I’ve got to get here and dig in.

“That’s part of this role, to get here, listen, learn, see how I can help, see where I can provide, whether it’s resources or helping with different things that he needs from me. I’m all in for that. These are partnerships, right? These are partnerships where the athletic director and coaches — all of our coaches — are working together, shoulder to shoulder, to drive to the same end.”