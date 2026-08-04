Is the Grove Street Party over? Will Stein says not necessarily

The end of an era? Grove Street Party was the anthem of the Mark Stoops era in Lexington, starting back when the real fun began in 2014 during the “We’re just getting started, bro” days. Waka Flocka Flame became a Kroger Field staple, making multiple trips to Lexington as a close friend of the program.

As the Stoops era came to an end in 2025, though, it appeared the song was being phased out, too — fans were frustrated it wasn’t played during the opener before it was ultimately brought back. Waka Flocka even returned to the stadium in November to drive home the point that the anthem was still going strong.

When Will Stein was brought in, though, there were questions about just how much they would leave behind, starting fresh across the board in 2026. The first-year coach hinted that the Grove Street Party may be over during a KSR appearance with Pardon My Take back in June.

“I’m in the mix of working through with our marketing team. How do we get this thing rocking? So, I got a couple ideas for a walkout song,” he said. “For third down, I’m thinking like the Purge Siren. It’s kinda creepy, something different.”

He said in the spring he had dreams of new pregame traditions coming to Kroger Field, including an extended Cat Walk through the crowd before coming out of the tunnel for kickoff. All of it was adding up, until Stein clarified his comments at UK Media Day.

And he took a fun little shot at friend of the program T.J. Walker the Sports Talker for getting his britches twisted about Grove Street on social media.

“No, no,” Stein said of Grove Street Party going away. “Tell T.J. Walker — he was tweeting something out like, ‘Do not lose this song.’ Listen, I want to make the best experience possible for our fans. Like that’s my thing, and for our players, and, ultimately too, for recruits. That’s one thing I think that gets lost in all this, it’s the recruits that come the games. … I mean, it’s a good banger. We’ll figure it out.”

To be fair, the Sports Talker was completely fair in his assessment and there should always be space for natural traditions to stick — especially for a program that hasn’t had too many of them over the years. In fact, his argument was that Kentucky should “save it for the special moments, but don’t ditch it,” which isn’t asking much.

And we know at the end of the day that Stein is going to poke fun at a St. X grad any chance he can. He was just using the tweet to make a broader point: Kentucky is in a new era, and while they’re not going to forget our past — we do have a Throwback Game on the schedule with the Power K rumored to be making its return, after all — but we also need to embrace our future.

Stein will be flexible and he’s open to new ideas and change, but one song he’s certain won’t be going away and wants to hear more than the rest: UK’s fight song.

Why? Well, that means the Cats are putting points on the board, which is what he was brought in to do.

“Hey, you know what’s really fun?” he asked the KSR crew. “When you score touchdowns and you win games and you run off the field to the fight song. That is the most fun, I promise you.”

Can’t disagree with that one.