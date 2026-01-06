Productive Transfer Portal Linebacker Lines Up Kentucky Visit

As the Wildcats stack up commitments, a new transfer portal target has emerged for the Kentucky defense.

Former UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom is spending Tuesday at Rutgers. On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports that following his trip to Piscataway, Chisom will take a visit to Kentucky. Georgia Tech and Arizona State will host him after his stay in Lexington.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Chisom is looking for his third school in four years. The California native started his career in Corvallis. During his redshirt freshman campaign, he led Oregon State with 75 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss, earning a spot on The Athletic’s Freshman All-American Team.

The talented linebacker left the conference-less program to play Big Ten football in Westwood. Even though UCLA played more than half the year with an interim coach, Chisom was incredibly productive, tallying 84 tackles in ten starts. He also threw in 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass break-up. His most impressive performance was in the season opener when he had 17 tackles against Utah.

Chisom is considered one of the top 25 available linebackers in the transfer portal. Kentucky is looking for another to join Tavion Wallace and Grant Godfrey. The Wildcats initially targeted Auburn’s Robert Woodyard Jr., but he committed to Missouri on Monday night. Kentucky is also in the mix with Kris Jones. The former Georgia linebacker was in Lexington for a visit on Tuesday.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.