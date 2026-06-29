Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip OL Ismael Camara

Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the top umcommitted offensive line prospects still available in the 2027 class with the calendar set to turn to July this week. Kentucky is very much still alive in this blue-chip race.

The five-star recruit released his top-10 list on Sunday night. Kentucky made the cut along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

NEWS: The No. 2 OT in class of 2027, Ismael Camara is down to ten schools, he tells me.



Ismael did not take any official visits this summer, although he did have four lined up with Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, snd SMU, which he later canceled.



A commitment date has not yet been… pic.twitter.com/bIxRMUb9uP — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 28, 2026

Kentucky hosted Antonio Berry (Ole Miss) and Caden Moss (Ohio State) for official visits in June but were unable to secure a commitment in June. The Wildcats currently have five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class but appear to be looking for more additions. Will Stein and his new staff inherited an offensive line room that need a major rebuild. After loading up in the transfer portal, that rebuild has continued with high school recruiting. The Cats are a contender for one of the best players in the county.

Ismael Camara made numerous unofficial visit stops during the spring semester. Kentucky received one of those visits in March. Camara has strong relationships with Stein, offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich, and assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack from their time at Oregon. There is a also a strong connection due to Stein’s time as a high school coach in Texas from 2018-19.

Texas is currently considered the favorite to land Camara.