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Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip OL Ismael Camara

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
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(Billy Embody)

Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the top umcommitted offensive line prospects still available in the 2027 class with the calendar set to turn to July this week. Kentucky is very much still alive in this blue-chip race.

The five-star recruit released his top-10 list on Sunday night. Kentucky made the cut along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Kentucky hosted Antonio Berry (Ole Miss) and Caden Moss (Ohio State) for official visits in June but were unable to secure a commitment in June. The Wildcats currently have five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class but appear to be looking for more additions. Will Stein and his new staff inherited an offensive line room that need a major rebuild. After loading up in the transfer portal, that rebuild has continued with high school recruiting. The Cats are a contender for one of the best players in the county.

Ismael Camara made numerous unofficial visit stops during the spring semester. Kentucky received one of those visits in March. Camara has strong relationships with Stein, offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich, and assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack from their time at Oregon. There is a also a strong connection due to Stein’s time as a high school coach in Texas from 2018-19.

Texas is currently considered the favorite to land Camara.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 494 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 508 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 525 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 527 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 639 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 666 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 672 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 696 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 723 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 731 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 747 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 928 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 934 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 941 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,018 overall)

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2026-06-29
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