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Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip OL Ismael Camara
Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the top umcommitted offensive line prospects still available in the 2027 class with the calendar set to turn to July this week. Kentucky is very much still alive in this blue-chip race.
The five-star recruit released his top-10 list on Sunday night. Kentucky made the cut along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Kentucky hosted Antonio Berry (Ole Miss) and Caden Moss (Ohio State) for official visits in June but were unable to secure a commitment in June. The Wildcats currently have five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class but appear to be looking for more additions. Will Stein and his new staff inherited an offensive line room that need a major rebuild. After loading up in the transfer portal, that rebuild has continued with high school recruiting. The Cats are a contender for one of the best players in the county.
Ismael Camara made numerous unofficial visit stops during the spring semester. Kentucky received one of those visits in March. Camara has strong relationships with Stein, offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich, and assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack from their time at Oregon. There is a also a strong connection due to Stein’s time as a high school coach in Texas from 2018-19.
Texas is currently considered the favorite to land Camara.
Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 56 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 198 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 223 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 261 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 300 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 335 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 400 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 411 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 444 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 481 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 494 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 508 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 525 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 527 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 639 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 666 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 672 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 696 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 723 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 731 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 747 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 928 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 934 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 941 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,018 overall)
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